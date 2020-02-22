I drove in one side of the Exxon station parking lot and out the other, drawing a curious look from a guy cleaning the windshield of a muddy pickup.
I was a mile past the sign; it took that long for my mental Spellcheck to kick in. E-L? Or L-E?
My stomach rumbled to remind me that the detour wasn’t entirely motivated by spelling.
The road curved gently, and sunlight winked off the windshields of cars and mini-vans that surrounded the church.
The sign was just past the in-drive. It was one of those portable signs on wheels, its frame weighed down by sandbags and cinderblocks. A few months ago it probably invited the faithful to Christmas services; in a few months it would invite them to Vacation Bible School. Today, it invited them to come hungry:
WAFFEL FUNDRAISER
SUNDAY 8-12
ALL U CAN EAT!!
I left my car at the edge of the gravel parking lot, where the season’s first dandelions were in bloom next to a pile of dirty snow.
The teenager stepped out to hold the door for me as I approached the church, and the smell of waffles mingled with the fresh spring air.
“Thanks for coming!” he said.
“Do you have any waffles left?” I asked.
“All you can eat!” he assured me.
The sound of conversation and laughter did one of the things churches do best … it made a stranger feel welcome.
At the door to the fellowship hall, a teenage girl with hair the color of pale honey was sitting at a card table behind a metal cash box. She was wearing a bright red T-shirt, like the young man who’d held the door and a dozen other teens bustling around the room.
“One adult?” she asked.
My standard answer to that is, “It depends who you ask …”
“One adult,” I said, handing her a $20 bill. She gave me change from the cash box.
“What are you raising money for?” I asked.
“Our youth group is going on a mission trip this summer,” she explained. “We’re going to help with clean-up up in …” and she named a place that had made national headlines following a natural disaster.
I handed her back the change.
“Keep it,” I said, “as long as I can have seconds on waffles …”
“All you can eat,” she said with a bright smile.
I grabbed a thick ceramic plate from a stack at the serving window, and when a young man wearing an apron over his red T-shirt asked me if I wanted one waffle or two, I asked for two.
He used metal tongs to pull the waffles out of a metal pan and added them to my plate.
“Syrup’s on the table,” he said, with a reminder that “It’s all you can eat.”
I nodded greetings to half a dozen people as I carried my plate to a table that was set with paper placemats. I was pretty certain some of them were watching me as I employed Dan’s First Rule Of Syrup Use: “You Don’t Have Enough Until The Waffle Floats”.
I was leaning over my plate to keep syrup from dribbling onto my shirt when he sat at the empty chair across the table from me. He was a number of years past being a teenager: “How are the waffles?”
I dabbed at the corner of my mouth with a paper napkin. “Outstanding,” I said.
He filled his coffee cup from the carafe on the table, then motioned with the carafe in the universal “would you like a refill?” gesture.
“Please,” I said, sliding my cup across the table.
I dragged my last piece of waffle through a puddle of syrup and was still chewing when a teenager in red was at my side. “Can I get you another waffle?” he asked. “It’s all you can eat.”
“I’m full,” I said. Must have been all that syrup.
The young man turned to the table behind me and I heard him ask, “Can I get you another waffle?”
“You’ve got a pretty good group here,” I said to the man across the table, nodding at the teens who were serving waffles and clearing tables. For the first time I noticed the minister’s collar under his red T-shirt.
“Great kids,” he said with obvious pride. “The mission trip was their idea. They planned all this and did all the work. Kids get a bad rap, but I think the future’s pretty bright.”
“I’m just curious about the sign out front …” I said.
“They spelled ‘waffle’ wrong,” he said. “Lotsa people brought it up … I think maybe some people even came today because of it.”
Huh … imagine that.
I nursed a cup of coffee long enough to let my food settle, then I watched the sign in the rearview mirror until it disappeared around the corner near the Exxon station.
John 6:35 says, “Whoever comes to me will never go hungry.”
They might have been the best waffels I ever had.