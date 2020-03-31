My face has never wanted to be touched so much in its life.
And I’m no hugger, but I’ve never wanted to hug strangers more than I have wanted to in the past month or so.
Because, if you’ve paid attention to it during this pandemic, you’ve seen a community come together.
Sure, we’ve heard the stories of selfish shoppers and social distancing ignorers.
Those stories are the exception, not the rule in Rochester.
Rochester’s response to COVID-19, to an unprecedented-for-us pandemic, can be found in local restaurants, too numerous to mention, who immediately offered food — free of charge, no questions asked — to kids in need.
It can be found in local neighborhoods. Like Slatterly, where at 7 p.m. every night, neighbors step out on sidewalks and sit on porches to stay social — and check in on each other — at a distance.
It can be found in local shops. Like the consignment store whose owner opened for a single customer, a woman with cancer who couldn’t risk being around others.
It can be found inside the closed-to-business Mayo Civic Center. There, in Exhibition Hall, the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, and numerous local nonprofits have — on short notice, working together, with nothing but a single cause in mind — created a temporary center, complete with food, for the city’s homeless families and individuals.
It can be found, after dark, in downtown buildings lit up to represent hope. The Plummer Building, bathed in "Mayo" blue. The Hilton Building, with its lights hand-switched on at night to form the shape of a giant heart, representing the city’s hundreds of healthcare workers.
When the Rochester Area Builders put out a call for N95 masks for medical workers, dozens of their members — from construction companies to drywallers — donated thousands.
When Olmsted Medical Center asked local crafters to make medical masks — when they published a pattern and materials list online — they received hundreds.
When one local guy was heading out to his yard to check on donations to his front-yard food pantry, he saw a young girl walking away. The girl had left a box of medical masks.
And this is all taking place in a time when many of us are out of our comfort zones, out of the office, out of work.
It has not been easy. I’m one of the lucky ones. I still have a job. I can work from home.
If I’m going to search for a positive that comes with working from home, it has been the time together with the kids.
If I’m going to search for a negative that comes with working from home, it has been the time together with the kids.
HADLEY, HENRY, and EMMA: Dad! We need a fourth for our ping-pong doubles tournament!
ME: I’m working. Again, and I feel like I’ve said this enough to get my point across, just because I’m at the house does not mean I’m not working.
HENRY: Alexa, play “Cat’s in the Cradle.”
On Day Four of Working at Home, daughter Hadley, 21, decided we would start a family band. She determined our first song would be “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas and the Papas.
Under normal circumstances, no one in our family would have taken this seriously. Hadley would have been mocked mercilessly.
In this case, everyone bought in instantly.
Hadley plays piano. Henry, 18, has his bass drum from marching band. I’ve been forced to sing. Wife Lindy — and I’m embarrassed to admit this — made various shakers using dry rice and beans inside tiny Tupperware containers. She spent a lot of time “getting the sounds just right.”
Daughter Emma, 13, has spent hours practicing the song’s extended flute solo.
On her tuba.
We have practiced together most nights for a half hour or so in Hadley’s room. Following last night’s practice, Lindy said “Wow! We’re starting to sound pretty good!”
Yes! And for our accompanying music video we’ll sew matching jumpsuits and learn a hip-hop dance routine!
Either way, we’re all in this together.
That goes for Rochester as well.
If you need any examples of that, just drive to the homeless shelter at the Civic Center. Or over to one of Mayo’s temporary testing centers. Or past a front-yard food pantry with a box of donated N95 masks.
Or just drive through downtown, after dark, to see that heart, and those lights, in the darkness.