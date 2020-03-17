Every so often, one of our kids will start to ask what they believe is a rhetorical question, and then, partway through, realize they have made a terrible mistake.
That mistake is the fact that they have just asked something — like "Why is Bob Dylan a big deal?" or "Why does it matter what font I use?" or "Is one knot really any better than another?" — that will send me into some prolonged speech or soliloquy.
They realize, as soon as they ask, that my speech will most likely be followed by me making them do something like listen to the greatest hits of Sam Cooke. Or watch a documentary on J. Robert Oppenheimer. Or read aloud a series of Dylan Thomas poems. Or change a tire on our car. Or mix cement into concrete to learn the difference between the two. Or create angled cuts in 2-by-4s using a handsaw and miter box. Or tie a bowline. Or use a map to navigate during an across-town drive. Or locate the Big Dipper and use that to find the North Star. Or visit a series of small museums in Iowa and Wisconsin to learn about the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Those are very real examples. Just ask my kids.
Five years ago, I spent the better part of a van trip to the Dells making the entire family repeatedly listen to the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil." And then paused the song after every single line to explain the historical meaning. Every. Single. Line.
Mick Jagger: I stuck around St. Petersburg when I saw it was a time for a change …
Me: Here, the Devil character is talking about the Russian Revolution of 1917, when the Czar was overthrown by Communists.
Mick Jagger: … Killed the czar and his ministers. Anastasia screamed in vain …
Me: Here, the Devil character is talking about how the revolutionaries killed the Czar's family, even young daughter Anastasia.
Daughter Emma (then age 8): Do you know any other stories about Anastasia?
Son Henry (age 13), daughter Hadley (age 16), and wife Lindy: Noooooooo!
This is not an isolated incident. I have done the same thing with "We Didn't Start The Fire" ("Ole Miss, John Glenn, Liston beats Patterson." Here, Billy Joel is talking about the University of Mississippi, and the riots when the first black student attended there in 1962; Glenn's the first American to orbit the earth; and Sonny Liston beat Floyd Patterson in one of the most significant boxing matches of the 1960s.").
Also, with "American Pie" ("Here, when Don McLean says 'With the jester on the sidelines in a cast,' he's probably talking about Bob Dylan, who had a motorcycle accident in the late '60s and spent months recuperating.").
Daughter Emma (then age 7): Do you know any other stories about Bob Dylan?
Son Henry (age 13), daughter Hadley (age 16), and wife, Lindy: Noooooooo!
The family may pretend they do not appreciate these off-the-cuff life lessons, but I am convinced they have paid off.
Here's one adorable example.
That summer, during that trip to the Dells, we stayed in a small resort that offered, among other amenities, a nightly campfire featuring a family friendly guitarist/singer, Campfire Kevin.
Campfire Kevin — and this is a real thing — showed up most nights at the campfire and brought his guitar and marshmallows and played a setlist from a second-grade choir concert, especially if directors of second-grade choir concerts took mercy on the parents and occasionally threw in a Dylan tune.
So Campfire Kevin would play "Wheels on the Bus" followed by "She'll Be Comin' 'Round the Mountain" followed by, mercifully, "Blowin' In The Wind."
At one point, he promised every kid he would play whatever song they requested.
When he got to Emma, she requested "Sympathy For The Devil."
Campfire Kevin, maybe realizing this would be the only chance he'd ever have to play the song at a kid campfire setting, maybe simply on some marshmallow sugar high, said something like "Well, I did promise."
So our family sat around the campfire, singing along to "Sympathy For The Devil." And listening to Emma, after many of the lines, explaining, to the other young children, the meanings behind the lyrics.
"That's the Devil talking about World War One!" she was yelling over the song. "The blitzkrieg was the bombings that killed a lot of people!"