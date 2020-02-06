I might already be a winner.
No, I didn't get a letter from Publishers Clearinghouse. I don't have a lottery ticket with my lucky numbers.
However, sometime, about a year from now, I might win an award from the Minnesota Newspaper Association for something I've written for the Post Bulletin. That's the goal. Well, except I rarely think about it.
'You Like Me ...'
Last week, I trekked up to the Twin Cities where a fancy hotel ballroom awaited and I was guaranteed nothing worse than third place in two categories: Columnist and Social Issues Story. I got third place in both.
I know that sounds like I lost, but that's not how I felt walking over and collecting my certificate (first place got a plaque!) both times. Everyone at the Post Bulletin table clapped and hooted despite repeated requests from the emcees to hold applause to the end.
Throughout the night, I hooted and clapped for my colleagues, all hard-working professional journalists, as well as the PB racked up a plethora of wins, just missing our third-straight Vance Trophy as the best newspaper in Minnesota in our size category. My carpool group skedaddled just in time to get cherry limeades from Sonic for the drive home (thanks, Chris Blade!), so all in all, it was a great night.
Award-winning journalist
Wearing the title "award-winning journalist" might sound life-changing, but honestly, I won my first award back in college writing for the Gateway at Nebraska-Omaha. A story about a fraternity that was up to some drinking shenanigans won me the campus newspaper's "Best News Story" award.
When I first moved to Rochester, I worked for a business magazine and won a bunch of business writing awards from several organizations, including an international organization that named me the best humor columnist of the year. I pull out that factoid whenever the daughters or the Wise Woman tell me I'm not funny.
At one point, I had a pile of awards in a box in the house, but the Wise Woman, in one of her periodic fits of cleanliness, told me to find a place to hang them or chuck them. I wrote them all down on my resume then pitched them all in the trash. Even the one confirming that I am, indeed, waggish.
The daily grind
While the awards banquet and the ensuing trip to Sonic made for a fun night, I don't generally sit around thinking, "How can I make this brief about a fender-bender on U.S. Highway 52 into an award-winning piece of journalism?"
Sometimes my weeks seem pretty mundane. There are council and board meetings for cities, counties and school districts that I cover, and something on that agenda needs to be reported. That might not seem like the exciting life of a regional reporter, but it's necessary. Newspapers watch government, particularly bodies with taxing, spending or regulatory authority, and we make sure they aren't up to any mischief.
People need to know what's happening in their town, school district or county. People need to know when the MPCA or Department of Whatever in St. Paul is changing how it treats the hoi polloi. We are a watchdog, and even if that means sitting in meetings taking notes, it's a job I take seriously.
I'll know it when I see it
Yet, some days a story comes along and I just know it's going to be fantastic. Sometimes that happens when I first get the tip. Other times, I'll know at some seminal moment during the interview.
My story last month about a pair of gentlemen who were held prisoner in China by the Japanese during World War II is one such article. I loved that piece and, based on the numbers we scour from the internet, readers did as well. History, drama, Minnesotans with a shared world experience: That story had all the great elements.
The same can be said of the story about Jennie Schwanke and her adopted son, Royce, who is in need of a new kidney. I knew when I was writing that story and, while going over my notes, felt tears in my eyes. The web numbers said this one was a winner as well.
Both will likely make my short list next September as I put together my best stories of 2019-2020. And, with luck, the stories bring back some love — and a plaque! — for yours truly.