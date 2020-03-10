You were looking at something in the cereal aisle!
I picked up your dropped cake!
You asked about my plumbus!
We can't help but pull for local people looking for love (or whatever). Which is why we regularly read -- and collect -- stories from Craigslist's 'Missed Connections' section.
Here are a few of our area favorites.
We both like looking at chips! And cereal!
"Looking for the Cute Girl with dark hair and glasses at Wal-Mart in Winona. I was at Wal-Mart last night at about 6:00 p.m. I was in the cereal aisle with you and I wanted to say something to you and talk to you. I again saw you in the chip aisle. I'd like to talk to you and get to know you. You have dark hair and glasses. You were looking at something in the cereal aisle and I wanted to say something to you and talk to you but I didn't. If you see this, reply to this if you want."
This is why I never make eye contact with people.
"Where: Five West in Rochester. Mesmerized by your beauty, we exchanged looks several times on Thursday, I wish I could have talked to you. Reply with who you were with and what you were wearing so I know it's you."
Hi. You're in good shape for a mature woman.
"Mature woman at Rochester Goodwill Sunday afternoon, we talked about how good of shape that you are in. Would love to take you to dinner and hear some more!"
I wanted to fill an entire garbage can with Coke for you.
"You came into our (Rochester location) and you asked for the largest Coke we have and ordered a mini cinnamon roll you were wearing grey and mentioned you were staying at a hotel (;"
Also, looking for you to help with my chiropractor bill.
"To The Woman I Carried Through Downtown. Looking for the woman I carried through downtown last Saturday night. I was too stupid to get your name or number but damn did you look awesome in that white dress. I hope you see this and respond. I would love to get to know you."
Thanks for running the register, older lady. That was sarcasm.
"You were my waitress at Perkins Tuesday night. We were the last people there. You closed early because everybody was out sick. I wanted to talk to you, but then that older lady ran the register. You have really pretty eyes and a pretty cool tattoo on your right arm. Tell me what the tattoo is so I know it’s you ... if you want."
She said 'Have a good night'? When she had been telling everyone 'Have a good one'? Oh, man! Yes!
"I was at the self-checkout at Target and when I was done the cute blond girl working that area said to me 'Have a good night' when she was saying 'Have a good one' to everyone before me. Did that mean something and I missed it?"
We're guessing this guy may be a Honda salesman.
"A few days ago your hands were full (at the grocery store) and you dropped a vegan cake on the ground. I picked it up for you & watched you walk back to your red Honda Fit. I also drive a red Honda Fit! I've had some time to reflect on this interaction, I wonder about the reason for your hands being too full ... If you need a reusable bag, I can give you one. If you want, I can go with you to the store to help you carry things. It doesn't need to be that way. You can have a different life."
You: Install decals. Me: Have something called a plumbus.
"You came to the office and applied some decals next to my cubicle. I already thought you were cute but didn’t have the guts to tell you. Then you asked where I got my plumbus. That put such a big smile on my face and made me blush. If this is you, tell me what I look like and let me know if you’re interested in getting together for a drink."