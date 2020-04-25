The can picked up speed as it rolled down the driveway and into the street. I’d dodged enough indecisive squirrels to become adept at braking quickly, in a way that kept the car from slewing sideways. Still, I expected to feel the ka-thump of running over a can of stewed tomatoes. I breathed a sigh of relief when I didn’t.
I pulled over and stepped out of the car.
She was standing over a torn paper bag, bending awkwardly to pick up her spilled groceries and place them on the trunk lid of an enormously long car while gripping the handle of a polished wooden cane.
“Can I give you a hand?” I asked, carrying the stewed tomatoes from where the can had come to rest against the curb.
“Gracious, yes! Thank you! What a mess”
She leaned on the handle of the cane as I collected groceries from the driveway and stacked them on the car trunk.
A loaf of seven grain bread. A package of Chips Ahoy cookies. A box of raisin cereal.
She was wearing a black cloth coat and the kind of hat women used to wear to church, minus the wispy veil.
A pork chop in a Styrofoam tray. A book of word search puzzles. An onion.
“Thank goodness the eggs are in the other bag,” she said, using the cane to point at the back seat of the car.
“Let me carry these into the house for you,” I said, gathering the groceries into my arms.
“I don’t mean to be a bother …”
“Not at all,” I said.
A tub of margarine. A box of Kleenex. Two potatoes.
“You can just put those things on the table,” she said, leading me into the kitchen of an immaculately neat house. A white long-haired cat watched me from a cushion in the corner.
“This is Molly,” the grocery lady said by way of introduction. I scratched Molly behind the ears and got a grateful purr in return.
“I’ll go out and get the other bag from the car,” I said.
“If it’s not a bother …”
By the time I got back to the kitchen the grocery lady was spreading Chips Ahoy cookies on a plate … part of the good china, I’m sure.
“I don’t know how to thank you,” she said. “Can you stay for a cookie?”
“Those are my favorites,” I said with a smile.
I had four. And two cups of coffee. And Molly sat on my lap and purred the entire time.
The grocery lady’s name, I learned, was Adeline. It was the nicest afternoon I’d had in a long time.
All thanks to a rolling can of stewed tomatoes.