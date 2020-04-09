In January, I trekked up to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha to interview the attraction's new CEO, Meg Gammage-Tucker.
While there, our hard-working photo editor and I spent some time down in the eagle room – not its official name, I'm sure – where the live eagles hang out. It was there that I saw Donald for the last time.
Who is Donald?
Well, for those of you who don't spend your days at the Eagle Center, Donald is, or rather was, the odd eagle in the group. He was the only non-bald eagle at the Eagle Center.
A golden eagle who came to the Eagle Center from California, Donald died March 16
Lessons From Donald
Sad? Yes. But Donald had lived a full life, and on that day in January I think I learned an important life lesson from Donald.
While we were there, one of the bald eagles was screeching. Ken, my photo editor, and I asked why. After all, the eagles are usually pretty calm and cool, so hearing one screech was a neat experience.
One of the avian care experts, the lady who had an eagle on her wrist while we talked, said the answer was simple. The bald eagles occasionally see other eagles circling the river outside the window, or spot them diving on a fish. Since the skies around the Eagle Center are their space, the captive eagle ambassadors will screech when they see another bald eagle.
"Except Donald," the lady said. "He doesn't screech at the other bald eagles."
Why? We asked.
"Because he's not a bald eagle."
Apparently, Donald would only care if another golden eagle showed up outside the window. Bald eagles, they weren't his problem and he stayed silent.
I thought about that conversation when I head Donald died.
He's a Grown Up Bird
The other lesson I learned from Donald is that people who thought they knew something about eagles often mistook him for a juvenile bald eagle. Bald eagles don't get their white feathers until they are 4 or 5 years old and until then, they resemble, well, Donald.
"Is he a juvenile bald eagle?" I'm sure Donald got tired of that question.
But I've heard more than one Eagle Center visitor ask it.
Now, with his death, no one will ask, and it's a shame people won't have Donald there to get them to ask that question.
For the record, Donald was my favorite eagle at the Eagle Center. He was unique among his peers, he had a cool backstory, and Donald was a living, breathing raptor who was too cool to screech at those bald eagles flying overhead.
I hope you're soaring high now, Donald.