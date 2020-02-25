I know it's hard to go wrong with roses, but what if I give the wrong-colored rose to my girlfriend? If I give her a pink rose, does she think I'm only lukewarm about her?
Being male, I might be wrong about this, but I think a rose is a rose is a rose. I know, some say that red roses mean love, pink is friendship, yellow is zeal, a blended red and white means unity, and white means purity. I suppose, if you gave overly zealous yellow flowers on a first date, or "friendship" roses to your wife of 50 years, it could be a problem.
The main thing is, don't just buy one at the Pump 'n' Munch on the way home. Plan ahead and buy every color in the rainbow to cover your bet.
Dear Answer Man, After more than 10 years of waitress experience, you'd think I would have thought of this one. Could you please tell me if I should figure the tip for service before or after tax? You could call it server greed, but I always looked for my tip figured from the final total, and now that I'm on the other side of the table, I'm not so sure. — Tax Troubles
Dear Troubles: A surprising question from a long-term waitron, who should always argue for a tip on the full check since hourly pay generally is atrocious.
Unless the dinner check includes a huge charge for booze or a show (such as at a dinner theater), you should base your tip on the bottom line.
FIRST PIZZA IN ROCHESTER:
An Avid You Asked reader added this detail about the Hollywood Lounge, now Kathy's Pub on South Broadway: He says the bar was owned by Mike Donahue (who also owned the popular Terrace nightclub in Lake City) in the 1930s and '40s, and it was the first Rochester joint to feature pizza.
Sammy's Pizza came along in the early 1950s and took a big slice of the pie, but Charlie says the Hollywood was probably the first.