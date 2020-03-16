The monster – worse than any in a midnight nightmare – robbed kids of their childhoods. The nation was unprepared for the epidemic, which in its worst year sickened 58,000 and killed 3,000.
The medical community lacked the expertise to prevent it. Their advice was to keep kids inside, away from open windows, well bathed and rested. Public swimming schools were closed, and other events were canceled amid rumors that worse was to come. Children and their parents did not know what else to do beyond prayer, which hardly seemed adequate.
The monster was the reason we made the long trip to the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis to visit her. We had run about like the wind just days before, and now she was bedridden with weakened legs and lungs.
When I saw her, she was swallowed whole by a scary machine that helped her breathe. Fear was made worse because my parents were also scared and could not say what might happen next.
Some hospitals, because they lacked equipment and experience, refused to accept polio patients. A crisis often produces the best in people, and this one was no exception. Donations helped purchase iron lungs and the heavy and expensive braces than many patients needed.
Sister Elizabeth Kenny was among the world’s best caregivers.
Many thought she was a member of religious order, but her title was earned as a nurse in the Australian military. She had developed a better treatment for polio victims that involved wetted woolen blankets wrapped around damaged limbs. She insisted that her treatment was far more effective than braces.
Kenny advocated for it around the world, but medical professionals scoffed that a nurse with thin qualifications knew more than they.
“At first I was called a quack, a charlatan and worse, year after year, by men who simply refused to believe that a nurse from the ‘bush’ could devise a treatment which succeeded where they had failed.’’
Polio continued to strike. At its worst, it killed far fewer Americans annually than tuberculosis.
The clamor for a vaccine reached a crescendo before Jonas Salk created one in 1955. He never patented the vaccine that saved so many from so much pain. Famed journalist Edward R. Murrow interviewed him for a popular broadcast and asked why he never bothered to do so.
“Well, the people, I would say," Salk said. "There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”
It’s estimated that in today’s dollars, a patent would have netted Salk $7 billion. An oral vaccine was invented by Albert Sabin and replaced needle injection by 1962.
The polio monster was vanquished in the United States and most of the developed world, but it does live on. It continues to take children in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The effort to eradicate it worldwide is hampered by superstition and suspicion.
The Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute continues its work in a different form. It merged with Allina Health in 2013 and continues to operate in Minneapolis.
The polio outbreak, which shook the nation in the 1950s, is made pertinent today by the coronavirus that has so quickly spread across the globe, closed schools and public events, shook financial markets and caught many nations unprepared.
The response, in large measure, has been unexpected and disappointing. Refrains that are heard too often are that coronavirus is killing far fewer people than common influenza, the media is to blame for exaggerating the risk, and that politics has gotten involved.
There is hope that ultimately the epidemic will bring out the best in people. That was the case in the 1950s, when a monster struck without rhyme or reason and people like Elizabeth Kenny and Jonas Salk tirelessly worked to ease the suffering.