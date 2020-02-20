In the immortal words of Alfred E. Neuman, "What, me worry?" I spend the week plunging headlong into one bit of fun after another.
Writing about everything from greenhouse gases to emergency shelters, I spent the week in a diverse mix of stories, which is really the best part of what I do.
However, unlike the gap-toothed mascot for Mad magazine, I do occasionally have concerns. And this past week in particular, a few of those worries haunted me.
A Cold, Watery Death
My biggest concern this week was dying.
No, I'm not some hypochondriac who spends way too much time on WebMD. I am, I think, a person with rational fears. At least, that's what I said to Patrick Moes of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District.
Last Wednesday, I drove up to Old Fontenac on the shores of Lake Pepin, where the Corps was conducting its annual measurements of the ice on the lake. It's all part of their efforts to help the barge industry determine when it's safe to start towing barges up and down the Upper Mississippi River.
Anyway, I drove up to the Florence Township Beach, now a snow- and ice-covered parking lot next to Lake Pepin, and met with Moes as we waited for the ice survey crew to meet us after drilling holes in the ice each river mile starting at Camp Lacupolis, about 16 miles downriver.
I informed Patrick that hard-working photographer Joe Ahlquist would be meeting us shortly.
"So," Patrick asked, obviously thinking he was about to make me an offer I couldn't refuse, "you want to go out on the airboat?"
Now, I knew this question was coming. And I'd thought this through.
"Well, no," I said. It was more important to get Joe out on the boat to take photos. Patrick said the crew would be happy to take us both.
I shook my head. "Plus, I have what I consider to be a rather rational fear of falling through the ice and drowning in the cold water," I said.
Will People Be Mean?
While Patrick was completely understanding, I had a fear that, thus far, has not come to pass, concerning my writing about greenhouse gases and agriculture.
This might surprise you, but anytime you talk about greenhouse gases and/or animal agriculture, people with strong opinions like to share them. In all caps. With exclamation points. And questions about the evilness in your heart or the lack of function in your brain.
So far, nothing.
Well, not nothing. One person wondered why I didn't delve deeply into why no-till practices are a big benefit for keeping carbon out of the atmosphere. Also, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture sent me a polite email saying they wished I'd said something about the state standard for nitrates, which is 10 milligrams per liter, or 10 parts per million.
I did say it, just not in the place they wanted me to say it.
Also, they said I misinterpreted the second part of the Minnesota Groundwater Protection Rule. I thought I pretty much copied what I'd written from a Department of Ag website, but I might be wrong. And I did independently confirm their version, so a correction ran in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
The Torches And Pitchforks Crowd
Still, I'd steeled myself for a bunch of people calling me a climate denier ("No, I feel the climate each day when I step outside. I'm not denying its existence.") or a dunderhead for not understanding how carbon is part of life ("Actually, I passed two semesters of organic chemistry in college, so I think I understand it.").
Nothing.
Come on, people. Where's the outrage? Where are the folks ready to ride me out of town on a rail?
On Feb. 4, I covered a meeting by the MPCA on the new requirement for a greenhouse gas inventory for each new (and one old) environmental assessment worksheet. That meeting was filled with angry people who practically screamed to the sky that animal agriculture was going to ruin the planet.
Not one of those nice folks took the time to call me names.
So, I guess there's nothing to be afraid of as I write my stories this week about MnDOT meetings and an interesting program at a regional community college. I guess I can take off the fake nose and mustache and just say, "What, me worry?"