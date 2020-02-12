Weather Alert

...BLOWING SNOW, FOLLOWED BY VERY COLD WIND CHILLS... .LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP BEHIND AN ARCTIC FRONT THIS AFTERNOON, LEADING TO AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS OPEN, UNSHELTERED AREAS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES FILTER IN TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY, WHICH WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILLS RANGING FROM -20 TO -35 DEGREES. ANY RESIDUAL MOISTURE LEFT ON ROADWAYS MAY FREEZE AND CREATE ICY CONDITIONS AS WELL. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY, IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES WILL QUICKLY FALL THIS AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. WET OR SLUSHLY ROADS COULD FLASH FREEZE, CREATING ICY SPOTS ON ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND BE CAREFUL DRIVING. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&