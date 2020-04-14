A Dog in Human Quarantine, Day 27.
Or whatever day it is.
Scout, our 11-year-old chocolate Lab, has basically ruled our house for the past seven years or so.
When it came to raising our three human children, we attempted, early on, to be somewhat disciplinary parents, with specific rules and such.
That lasted until each kid was about 4 years old.
The same went with Scout. By the time she was 4, Scout was regularly eating food off the top of the garbage. Then would simply stare at me when I reprimanded her. That sort of thing.
Though she wasn't allowed on the furniture. Scout knew this.
"Pretty soon," wife Lindy said, "we'll be letting Scout sleep on the couch."
Scout appeared to be sleeping on the floor.
"Oh, she would never," I said. "I promise you this, if she has the guts to try to sleep on the couch right in front of us, then I'll let her do it."
Literally seconds later, our dog, for the first time in her life, walked over to our little couch -- that's what we call our loveseat -- and climbed up on it. And I swear, looked right at me and mouthed the words "You promised."
So, yes, Scout has had the run on the house ever since.
Today, we have a fenced backyard and a doggy door, and Scout, when we are at school and work, spends her time sleeping on every couch in the house between exploring the yard.
But now we are all home together. Five humans and Scout.
All day, every day.
Day 1 of Quarantine: Why, Scout loves the attention! Everyone is home! Is it a Saturday? And why is the oldest kid here?
Day 4: We buy Scout new toys, including a bacon-infused rubber bone, a giant tug-of-war rope, and new racquetballs. She chews on the bone! Then plays tug-of-war with Hadley! Then chases racquetballs! The humans are still all here? Is it a long weekend?
Day 5: Yet another walk with the entire family! Is it a stay-at-home vacation?
Day 8: Normally, by 6:30 a.m., Scout is sitting outside our bedroom door, breathing heavily to get our attention. On Sunday, when we come out at 9 in the morning, she pretends to still be sleeping. It's obvious she's faking it in order to avoid us. And it's only Day 8.
What will happen on Day 12, when Scout demands to go out for the 33rd time in one day (and, with us home, refuses to use the doggy door, and forces us to open the door for her)? And why, on Day 26, does Scout suddenly start digging holes in our yard? Is it stress? Or moles?
