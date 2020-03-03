Most nights, just after dinner, our family sits down to play some sort of game, usually euchre or Taboo or poker or B.S.
We used to play a lot of Nertz, a speed card game. I am, admittedly, fairly competitive at cards, and we keep notebooks full of records for our various tournaments. During our last 150-game, four-person Nertz tourney, son Henry, 18, won 146 times.
We have not played — or spoken about — Nertz since.
Often, we play board games.
Whenever anyone anywhere mentions board games, it seems, everyone within earshot instantly offers suggestions — and reviews — of board games they have tried.
Speaking of board games! Why, here are some suggestions — and reviews — of board games I have tried!
Codenames
Here’s the gist: You place 25 cards — each with a single word — on the table. Some words are your team’s, some are the opposing team’s. The “spymaster” gives a one-word clue intended to tie together as many of your team’s words as possible. Your teammate(s) tries to guess the words based on your clue.
Here’s something: If your wife gives you the clue “fireworks,” you’re supposed to guess “drive” and “van” and “bridge,” because — and I was expected to make this connection — every year we “drive” our “van” to Michigan where we watch fireworks by a “bridge.”
And if you happen to guess “sky” and “rocket” and “boom,” you’ll get yelled at in front of every other couple at game night.
At least that’s how it felt from the look Lindy gave me.
Telestrations
Telestrations requires players to take a secret word or phrase and then draw that using an erasable marker on a coated flipbook. The next player then guesses what the drawing is trying to depict, and the next player writes down a guess of what that drawing represents, and so on.
It’s basically the telephone game, especially if the telephone game included a component in which every thing I try to draw ends up looking like something entirely inappropriate for most any gathering.
GUESSER: Is this drawing supposed to be the Grand Wizard of the KKK? Can that really be one of the phrases the makers of this family game wanted you to draw?
ME: What? No. That’s supposed to be Darth Vader.
GUESSER (flipping page): Good lord! Cover the kids’ eyes!
ME: That’s Sumo wrestling.
Dave Ramsey’s Act Your Wage
For whatever reason — we can only speculate that she was trying to make a statement about our family’s spending — my wife Lindy bought Act Your Wage, a board game designed by a host of a financial radio program that promotes fiscal responsibility.
Here’s the description, direct from the box: “The Act Your Wage Board Game is a hands-on way to have fun applying Dave Ramsey’s life-changing money principles! Players earn a salary, pay bills, save, and try to pay down debt!”
Earning a salary! Paying bills! Why, what an enchanting way to escape from everyday reality and find yourself transported into a wondrous realm of fanciful magic! I’m so immersed in this fantastical netherworld I can’t even recall what my normal earthbound existence feels like!
These are actual tenets of the gameplay: Don’t let your emergency fund drop below $1,000! Use the “envelope system” for expenses! Land on “Dave Says” spaces to read bits of financial advice!
When we drew cards for our character’s professions, I got to be an accountant! With a sensible car I paid for in cash!
1970s and '80s Board Games
Recently — maybe to try and erase the memory of Act Your Wage — I have been buying board games of my youth to force onto my family.
Stratego. Battleship. Bigfoot: The Giant Snow Monster Board Game.
I unpacked my 1983 Excalibur II game from our garage storage. Excalibur II is a one-person, computerized chess board that my parents bought me for my 14th birthday. I specifically remember that because my dad said “This can be like a friend you can play chess against.” Which struck me, even at the time, as a direct reflection on my high school popularity.
But it was those multi-player board games, back then, that helped bring us together as a family, even if it meant dragging the kids — my older brother and sisters — to the dinner table.
Because you can’t play Clue by yourself. Or Bermuda Triangle. Or Mouse Trap. Or Chinese Checkers.
Or Life. Mystery Date. Guess Who? Mastermind.
Or Happy Days. Sorry! Torpedo Run. Trivial Pursuit. Cranium.
Or Risk. Pay Day. Sequence. Memory. Password. Hangman. Outburst.
Or even Act Your Wage.