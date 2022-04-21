SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Comics and Games are back!

Extra! Extra! You valued the comics and games features on our websites and let us know you missed them. We heard your feedback and are happy to announce our comics and games sections are back!

Comics and games are back!
By Matt Sollid
April 21, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

We're excited to announce that our Comics and Games sections are back on our website! We heard your feedback and are happy to let you know these features are once again available. From Dick Tracy to Daddy Daze, we have all your favorite comics and games, including sudoku, crossword, word search and much more!

If you’re looking for a laugh, be sure to visit our Comics section!

Explore our robust library of games and start playing in our Games section!

Questions?
Simply contact Customer Success at memberservices@postbulletin.com or call 800-533-1727 for any questions about comics, games or your news subscription.

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESS
What to read next
042122.S.MPR.HIGHWAY14.jpg
News
Officials celebrate start of U.S. Highway 14 expansion project in southern Minnesota
Detours are already in place, with work set to continue through fall of 2023.
April 20, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  MPR News
Todd McMichael standing along the Sheyenne River in wooded pasture.
News
Counties taking action against eminent domain for carbon capture pipeline
Some North Dakota counties have passed resolutions against using eminent domain for right-of-way for a carbon capture pipeline. Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is behind a $4.5 billion project that covers five states.
April 18, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
3421869+Ambulance.jpg
News
10-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Minneapolis
The boy was alone with a juvenile family member in the apartment when the shooting happened, according to preliminary information.
April 17, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
katie.jpg
News
Can suicide be ‘in the line of duty’? Police officer’s widow, lawmakers hope to change the rules
In both federal and state statutes and rules, if an officer causes their own death, certain benefits, including some lump-sum payments and health insurance for surviving children, are excluded.
April 17, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Dave Orrick / St. Paul Pioneer Press