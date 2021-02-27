WINONA -- Two people were arrested early Saturday morning in Winona after a report of shots fired.

Winona police were called just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Seventh Street for a report of a disturbance involving shots being fired, according to a news release posted on the Winona Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers learned that two shots had been fired -- one inside the residence and one outside the residence. No one was injured.

"Two arrests have been made and there is no longer an immediate danger to the neighborhood from this incident," the news release stated. Police did not identify who was arrested or on what charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The Winona County Sheriff's Office assisted in responding to the incident.