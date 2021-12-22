1946: 'It’s a Wonderful Life' to open in theaters
1996 – 25 years ago
- Drivers heading out for the holidays will find the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline at $1.33 a gallon. Last Christmas, the price was $1.11 a gallon for unleaded self-serve.
- Winners in the Rochester holiday lighting contest included Mark and Liz Curry-Gridelak, Sally and Jeff Harte, Dorothy Sandquist, and Betty Parker. In all, 101 homes were entered in the contest.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Television executives believe the public will embrace a television series about “an aging black junk dealer and his son” in a new comedy series called “Sanford and Son.” The series will star Redd Fox and Desmond Wilson. (The show was popular and a ratings hit for six seasons).
1946 – 75 years ago
- The new movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” is a credit to star James Stewart and producer-director Frank Capra. The film will be opening across the country this holiday season. The film is a mellow, optimistic, philosophical, richly conceived, and expertly executed.
- Glenn Davis, three-time All-American half-back from Army’s unbeaten football team, was named the male athlete of the year in the Associated Press year-end poll.
- Faribault, the county seat of Rice County, a city of 14,531, is known as the “peony capital of the world” because many varieties of the flower originated there.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The Fred Haase clothing store is exquisitely decorated for the Yuletide season, in festoons of holly and wreaths. Mr. Haase has one of the best displays of Christmas goods in the city.
- Mr. A. L. Roberts was elected president of the Rochester Kiwanis Club for 1922 at the club luncheon at the Hotel Zumbro.
- “Shorty” Morrison of Rochester starred for St. Mary’s College when his floor play and shooting led his team to an 18-11 victory over Gustavus Adolphus in college basketball.
