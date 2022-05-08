SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 8
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Driver seriously hurt when loose canopy flies off truck

A canopy came off a pickup truck on and struck another car on Highway 52 Sunday.

022a71382202a0709b8594421ee33c59.jpg
Minnesota State Patrol trooper police car
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 08, 2022 03:49 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday when a loose canopy came off a truck and struck the vehicle he was in.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Cham Rong Chao, 59, was heading south on U.S. Highway 52 behind a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Kay Ione Kay, 67, of Wabasha.

As both vehicles were passing the 37th Street exit, a canopy in the truck came loose and struck the 2006 Honda Pilot Chao was driving, injuring him.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The impact sent the Honda off the highway, through a fence and onto the frontage road on the west side of the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chao was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with life threatening injuries, according to the report.

A passenger in the Honda with Chao, Phalla But, 50, of Rochester, wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the report.

Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department assisted state patrol at the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLCRASHESPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
What to read next
world-press-freedom-day-article-image.jpg
News
Experience the value of local news on World Press Freedom Day
In honor of World Press Freedom Day, we've removed our paywall so you can explore your local news without interruption today. We welcome you to read your local news and see our commitment to keeping you connected and informed.
May 03, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid
Memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale in Minneapolis
News
'A giant in American political history': Biden visits Minneapolis for Mondale memorial
Former VP Mondale died last year at age 93 following a career in which he also served as Minnesota attorney general, U.S. senator and ambassador.
May 01, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  MPR News staff
US-NEWS-WIS-GIRLKILLED-MCT
News
Coroner: 10-year-old Wisconsin girl died from blunt force trauma
14-year-old boy has been charged in her death.
April 29, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Chris Vetter / The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.