Driver seriously hurt when loose canopy flies off truck

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday when a loose canopy came off a truck and struck the vehicle he was in.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Cham Rong Chao, 59, was heading south on U.S. Highway 52 behind a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Kay Ione Kay, 67, of Wabasha.

As both vehicles were passing the 37th Street exit, a canopy in the truck came loose and struck the 2006 Honda Pilot Chao was driving, injuring him.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The impact sent the Honda off the highway, through a fence and onto the frontage road on the west side of the highway.

Chao was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with life threatening injuries, according to the report.

A passenger in the Honda with Chao, Phalla But, 50, of Rochester, wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the report.

Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department assisted state patrol at the crash.