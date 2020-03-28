PLAINVIEW -- Armed with walkie-talkies, alphabetized packets, and boxes of iPads and chargers, the staff at one of Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s elementary schools recently spent a day making sure every student had the resources they need to be able to learn from home.
That’s because -- come Monday -- learning from home is exactly what students are going to have to do for an extended period of time.
All around the area, teachers are getting ready to start teaching in one location while their students learn in another. Referred to as “distance learning,” the new model is meant to help curb the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rochester Public Schools will have spring break until April 6. However, many other districts, such as Plainview-Elgin-Millville, begin distance learning on Monday. Regardless of when they begin, though, teachers are using whatever tools they have to make the experience as beneficial as possible for their students.
“The reason that we came into teaching was for the kids,” said Lindsay Dick, a kindergarten teacher in Stewartville. “The biggest point to all of this is to let them know that even through these hard times, we will work our best, we’ll work our hardest, (and) we will be there. And if that means we have to do more, then we will do more, but we want them to know that we care.”
Two-sided approach
Heidi Hansen is a second-grade teacher with Plainview-Elgin-Millville who was helping distribute the iPads to the students. During the all-school pick-up day, they went from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. distributing the needed technology to the school’s families.
Along with getting technology into the hands of students, Hansen and her colleagues have been working to adapt the state standards to what they can accomplish through distance learning.
Yes, the students will need access to technology and the internet, but they’d also need some work that they could do right in front of them with their hands. The teachers realized they needed to take a two-sided approach to distance learning.
“It’s going to have to be a multifold approach to try to reach them in as many ways as we can,” Hansen said.
Stewartville is another district that is getting ready to start virtual classes this Monday. Even though classes have been out of session for the last week and a half, Dick already has been getting ready for the switch-over to distance learning.
She determined which parents were working from home and which ones weren’t, so she could have a better idea of the children’s schedule. She’s also started talking to her students on Zoom, which is a video conferencing software, so they all can be familiar with the technology once distance learning begins.
Just like her students are learning from home, she’s teaching from home. Dick brought a number of things from her classroom back to her home, such as a printer and a paper cutter, her curriculum, and her children’s books, and set up shop on a table in her family’s spare bedroom.
Human connection
Since so much of kindergarten is about social-emotional learning, Dick is working to make sure that component comes through as well, even if she isn’t able to be in the same room as her students.
One student told her about their spring break. In order to help the students interact with each other, Dick could ask the rest of the students if they have questions about the trip. And, even though they’re each in different parts of the school district, Dick could see the rest of the students raise their hands in front of their webcams, eager to learn about the experience.
Like Dick, Hansen knows that a large part of school for a younger student is focused on social-emotional learning. Hansen said even just having the students see their teacher every day on the computer screen, as well as hear their teacher’s voice, is a way to help keep some sort of routine.
“They are, at this age, creatures of habit. Routine and structure for a 7- and 8-year-old is, by far, the thing they need. For them, this is as much of an emotional and social issue, not just an academic issue,” Hansen said.
While older students may be more adept at learning online, there is a learning curve for them as well.
Nora Gathje is a high school science teacher in Chatfield. Like many other teachers, she’s been trying to adapt as much material as possible to the new distance learning model. At the same time, however, she knows that there are some elements of a classroom setting that can’t be replicated in a virtual setting.
“From a science standpoint, it’s been a big challenge because 80% of what I would normally do in the classroom is hands-on,” Gathje said. “I’m going to adapt as many experiments to home as I can. The idea is work with whoever you’re quarantined with.”
In the areas where students can’t undertake the collection of data at home on their own, Gathje will provide sample data so that the students can focus on higher-learning skills like analyzing and evaluating their data.
In spite of the challenges, Gathje said it will be good to work with the families of students a little more than normal as a result of the distance learning.
“I’m excited about engaging families,” Gathje said. “I think it’s probably good for parents to see what their kids are doing. And I’m happy that maybe parents will take a more active role in understanding what their students are responsible for on a daily basis, and learn with their student.”