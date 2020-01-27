Payton Maas was taking a makeup quiz when she couldn't help overhearing a conversation.
A senior at Stewartville High School, Maas was alone in the room with her economics teacher, Alex Dahm, and Joya Stetson, the economic development director for the city, when she heard them talking about coming up with a plan to market the city of Stewartville.
"I was eavesdropping, and I said, 'Do you want a student's perspective?'" she said.
As it turns out, they did.
The result of Maas' overactive ears and that conversation is "Through Our Eyes," an interactive art installation that uses motion-sensing technology to let viewers peruse a series of images that represent Stewartville, many submitted to the project through a social media contest.
Maas said the art display lets observes take their own path in a visual story about her town. "This project has truly inspired me to think differently about my community," she said.
Dahm, who teaches business courses at Stewartville High School, said that even though Maas was not in her marketing class, he saw her enthusiasm and vision and decided to make her the project manager.
Dahm said that the initial conversation with Stetson was really just about brainstorming ways to get Stewarville students involved in their community. But Maas began talking about using photos to help illustrate what the city means to people.
From there, she asked people to submit photos via Instagram and Twitter, and that netted about 40 photos. Businesses and the city also submitted some photos, bringing the total to about 140 images, she said.
For the technical side of the project, she enlisted the help of Eric Anderson, who runs a studio at Castle Community in Rochester. Maas works as an intern for Anderson, working on coding projects. Together, they reconfigured an Xbox motion-sensing device to pick up the movements of an observer.
That observer can then select images from a set of thumbnails to view larger images and take a tour through the display. The images are projected on a wall for viewing and selecting.
"I like that it engages people who said, 'This means something to me,'" Anderson said.
Maas said the beauty of the technology is new images can be added as often as you like, so the installation is every-changing.
Furthermore, it wasn't just the marking class that got involved. Wooden boxes for holding the Xbox and the projector were made by the wood shop class, she said.
Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel said it's been great to watch the students work together on the project, researching the marketing possibilities of the technology and offering it for other communities to put together their own displays.
"To see the participation has been great," Schimmel said. "It's been great to see the concentrated effort they put forth."