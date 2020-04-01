Students in Austin are doing their best to hang out with each other -- while still being apart, that is.
Even though students have begun distance learning at home, they’re still keeping their collective spirits up. As part of “Spirit Week,” the school district is encouraging students to dress up in different themed outfits every day. And, while the school hallways may be empty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students are still sharing the experience with one another online.
“These themed days will be a way for us to come together as a community while we’re at home,” Emily Hovland, the advisor for the Austin High School student council, said in an online video promoting spirit week.
Hovland posted the video on Facebook last week, explaining the process. The goal is to have students take a picture of themselves and then post it to social media using the hashtag #TogetherApartAustin2020.
On Monday, a first grader from Southgate Elementary posted a photo of herself in pajamas. Completing the look were big, fluffy slippers meant to look like the paws of some magical creature, claws included.
Tuesday was beach day, which meant a number of students were posting photos of themselves wearing sunglasses while reading books on their beach towels.
The theme for Wednesday was “Wacky Wednesday, Thursday will be “sports day” and Friday will be “school spirit day.”
Hovland said they are going to extend the online festivities into the following week as well. It hasn’t been revealed yet what the next week will include. Hovland, however, said it will likely focus on activities that students can do, rather than themed-days.
The virtual version of Spirit Week is open to all students in Austin, regardless of what school they attend.
“When we discussed (doing) a virtual spirit week," Hovland said, "the kids thought it would be a great idea to pull in the whole community.”