Whether it’s coming from the Rochester School district or an area business, students can find meals during the statewide academic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newt’s, a small, local chain of restaurants, posted on social media that it would provide free macaroni and cheese and a choice of french fries or applesauce to children in need.
“We understand that with Rochester Public Schools closing, there are a lot of families in our community who will find themselves in troubling situations. We at Newts do not want food to be that concern,” the company posted online.
A number of other restaurants and organizations are hosting similar offerings, including Casablanca Creative Cuisine and Wine, Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar, and True Smoke BBQ. Ameriprise Financial, located at 2774-C Commerce Drive NW, will be providing bagged lunches to students free of charge.
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz has said that even though schools would discontinue classes until after spring break, the district would still be providing meals to students who need them.
On Tuesday, a representative with the district said meals would be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will be able to get the meals at Riverside Elementary, John Adams Middle School, and Mayo High School.
The district representative said the lunches will be available to any student up to age 18, regardless of their ability to pay.
It's unknown how many students will be taking advantage of the meals offered through the district while classes are out, but there are more than 6,300 students in the district who qualify to receive free and reduced lunch. There are roughly 18,300 students in the district overall.