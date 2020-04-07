BYRON — Although the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has altered some of the opportunities to speak about the possibility with voters, Byron Public Schools still plans to host a special election in the first part of May to determine whether the district will go forward with a multimillion-dollar bond referendum.
The special election is slated for May 12. If approved, the 20-year-bond referendum would provide $58 million for renovations at the district’s various buildings, though a significant percentage of the overall cost would be paid for with state funding.
Byron Superintendent Joey Page said they will accommodate plenty of social distancing once the actual election comes around, although they are still in the process of determining how to properly hold an election under such conditions.
“It’s scheduled to go on unless canceled or postponed by state or federal authorities,” Page said. ”We’re ensuring that our residents can cast their ballots but also comply with the coronavirus-related guidance.”
On its website, the district reminds voters that they can take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail through an absentee ballot.
Page also said they will look to other districts that are hosting elections amidst the pandemic for potential methods to implement. He clarified, though, that the situation could be different once May comes around.
“We could be working with totally different information by May/June,” Page said.
The bond funding would finance a number of projects throughout the district. It would provide an auditorium and athletic fields for the high school, as well as make accommodations for projected enrollment. It also would update the kitchens and renovate the athletic facilities at the middle school, in addition to many other renovations, updates and additions.
Although the projects come with a hefty price tag, state funding is expected to finance as much as 42% of the project.
Initially, the district had scheduled a plethora of public engagement meetings to help educate voters on the possible referendum, such as what it would include, how much it would cost, as well as anything else voters may have been curious about.
With the outbreak of the pandemic, though, six of those meetings have been canceled so far, which included all but one that were scheduled up through this week.
However, there are several more meetings that are still tentatively scheduled to be held leading up to the actual election, according to the district's website. Even if they can’t gather in the traditional ways to talk about the election, district officials are finding new ways to accomplish their goals amid highly unusual circumstances. A section of the district’s website says that it will continue to provide ways to interact with voters about the election, such as “through online meetings, public telephone conference calls, and other formats.”
For what it’s worth, though, the public meetings are not the only place where voters can find information about the proposal.
Rather, the district has uploaded to its website basically all the information a voter could possibly want to know about the project. If they want, voters can flip through a 50-page presentation on the referendum. They can scroll through a section of frequently asked questions. They can click on a tab of important dates and times. They can read the actual ballot language or look at a timeline for construction.
“We want to make sure everyone makes an informed decision,” Page said. “School facilities are probably not the first thing on everyone’s mind right now, but we also expect that school’s going to be back in session after this crisis is past. And, eventually life is going to return to normal, and when that happens, students are going to return to the school district facilities.”