BYRON — Byron voters will soon make a decision about whether to go forward with a number of upgrades to their district’s facilities.
The district will hold a special election May 12 to let area residents weigh in on a $58 million bond issue that would go toward both renovations and new construction. The bond would last for 20 years, funded by local taxpayers as well as state aid.
The district has made a substantial amount of information related to the referendum publicly available on its website. The site includes the language of the ballot question, the areas of the schools that will be impacted, and many other topics.
Joey Page, superintendent of Byron Public Schools, said a large part of the initiative leading up to the special election will be about informing the public regarding the district's needs, as well as what the bond would pay for.
“I think there’s a very good effort from the district to make sure that we have an informed citizenry on the issue that we’re presenting,” Page said.
If approved, students of multiple grade levels would see changes. A portion of the bond funding would go toward the construction of an auditorium for the high school. The high school also would see the construction of athletic fields, meaning older students would no longer have to compete at the middle school fields.
The reason the high school, which dates back to 2006, doesn’t have athletic fields or an auditorium is because voters decided against it. The 2002 ballot asked voters to decide on the construction of the high school itself, and also included a question about those other additions. But residents ultimately chose not to include them.
The current bond issue proposal includes upgrades to other areas of the district. Due to the facilities’ age as well as the district’s projected enrollment, the middle school and intermediate school would receive updates to their kitchens and cafeterias. The District Administrative Services Center, also known as the DACS, would also be renovated to allow room for Community Education as well as the district’s early childhood programs.
In spite of the project’s overall price tag, taxpayers would not have to shoulder the full amount of the renovations and construction. Information from the district’s website indicated that it is qualified to receive a fairly large amount of state aid. In fact, the district estimates that state aid could finance roughly 42 percent of the bond over its 20-year-life.
“I think that’s really the story that needs to be told here,” Page said.
The district broke down the numbers to help property owners understand how the project would affect their personal finances. For example, the referendum would add $13.41 a month for residential homestead property valued at $200,000.
For $7,000 worth of agricultural non-homestead property, the referendum would cost $0.14 a month. It would cost $.07 a month for $7,000 worth of agricultural homestead property.
In addition to the online information, voters will have plenty of time to hash out the pros and cons in person. Although the actual election may be more than two months out, there will be a number of community meetings leading up to that point. The first will be at 6 p.m. on March 9 at Byron High School.