When he was on the bench of the Minnesota Supreme Court, clear, concise language made Justice Alan Page’s job easier.
Page, along with Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, hope a proposed change to Minnesota’s Constitution is clear, concise and inescapable enough to improve education in the state.
Page and Kashkari were in Rochester Thursday night advocating for a change to the education clause of the state Constitution written in 1857.
More than 100 people attended a community forum at 125 Live hosted by the Rochester Diversity Council.
They said the proposed change would address the achievement gap for minority children.
The change comes with no specific policy recommendations, benchmarks, incentives or punishments. Page said the amendment, declaring all children have the right to a quality public education, stands on its own. Lawmakers and education leaders would be compelled to find a way to meet the standard.
“It’s clear legislation will follow this,” he said.
Critics of the amendment say it’s clear litigation could follow the proposal if it’s enacted.
Page, pointing to statistics that show Minnesota's ethnic minority children lag in reading, graduation and college readiness, said defending the current system is not an option.
“Just because it opens litigation doesn’t mean you have to defend the indefensible,” he said after the public event.
Kimberly Hicks, who attended the event, noted that children with disabilities and special needs were segregated from the education system until a federal lawsuit led to a court ruling recognizing their right to an education.
If policymakers fail to help Minnesota children achieve their rights under the proposed amendment, litigation would be more productive than spending billions of dollars on a broken system, Page added.
“We’re spending how much per pupil and getting these terrible disparities,” he said. “I can’t imagine you’d spend that much in litigation.”
It was economics that led to Kashkari’s advocacy of the amendment. When he moved to Minnesota from California at the beginning of 2016, he noted Minnesota had pockets of poverty and unemployment hurting the state’s full economic potential. He said a bit of research led him to discover those pockets correlated with the differences in education outcomes for Minnesota children.
The biggest determination of a person’s success and employment is their education, Kashkari said.
“We hear so many businesses in Minnesota saying ‘we can’t find the workforce we need,’ yet we have these pockets of unemployed,” he said after the community forum.
Kashkari, now the father of a 1-year-old girl, said he has even more stake in the state’s education system.
Another criticism of the amendment is that it opens the door to gut public education in favor of private school vouchers.
Page had one word in response: “Nonsense.”
Without looking at the words, Page recited the final sentence of the proposed amendment that says the state must “ensure quality public schools” to fulfill its obligation to children’s educational rights.
“That language makes it more difficult to go down the voucher road,” he said. “Because you can’t go down the voucher road at the expense of public education.”
Barbara Jordan, who attended the forum, said she hopes the amendment creates a broader approach to defining success and measuring achievement in the education system.
Page said it’s up to communities to define success.
That echoed the concern Michael Muñoz, superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, said he has about the proposed amendment. Muñoz met with Page, Kashkari and the presenters before the forum. He also attended the event, as did five members of the RPS school board.
Muñoz said school districts need to have flexibility in meeting student needs and defining success. He pointed to high school graduation requirements as an example, saying they haven’t changed since he graduated high school and that the requirements don’t fit all students’ needs. State oversight and standards of education would need to change, he added.
“If nothing changes at the state level, it’s not going to bring the change we need to happen here,” Muñoz said.
Chuck Handlon, a chemistry teacher who retired after 40 years in the classroom, asked why an amendment would spur change.
“If we could do these things now, why aren’t we?” Handlon asked.
Page said with guaranteed rights come remedies such as litigation for those whose rights are violated.
“That doesn’t exist today,” Page said.
Jordan also asked why the amendment did not call for “high quality education” but instead, declares “quality education” a right for Minnesota children.
Again, it came down to language, Page said.
“Quality means quality,” he said.
A change to the state’s Constitution would require approval from both the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Senate. Legislation on the change has not yet been proposed.