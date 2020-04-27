Amelia Glassberg was fighting back tears as she drove her car through the curbside-pickup line at Century High School on Monday to get her cap and gown.
For Glassberg and every other senior in line, picking up their graduation gear from the safe distance of their vehicles was only the latest change brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those students, the emotions ranged from acceptance to sadness to gratitude, and every combination possible.
“I didn’t think I’d be this sad; it’s harder than I thought it was going to be,” Glassberg said from the driver’s seat.
Century was the last of the three public high schools in Rochester to distribute the caps and gowns to its students. Mayo and John Marshall high schools both used similar methods of curbside pickup.
Officials with Rochester Public Schools have not yet announced what graduation ceremonies will look like, although they have indicated they will do something special to mark the occasion.
Even though it may not have been what many of the students were originally looking forward to, the teachers and staff of Century High School showed up in force to make the occasion as memorable as possible for the hundreds of seniors who were expected to graduate.
“It’s a weird ending,” senior Kaiden Recknor said. “Century as a whole has done a really good job of making the best out of a bad situation.”
The staff set up tables on the sidewalk right outside the high school entrance. Then, one by one, the students would drive up, roll down their windows, and reach over to get their caps and gowns from a staff member on the curb.
Century High School Principal Chris Fogarty greeted many of the students at the pickup, letting them know that they were still working on plans for graduation.
“We’ll celebrate when we get a chance,” he told one student through the window of their car.
In addition to those handing out the gowns, Century staff members lined the sidewalk all the way down the length of the building, talking to the students who were waiting in line in their cars. They held up posters that had messages such as “We love you class of 2020.” They cheered students on.
A stereo speaker blasted music from the lawn. Car horns blared in celebration. The high school mascot, a panther, walked around waving to students and the occasional parent who made their way through the line.
Art teacher Bailey Quam was among the staff members handing out caps and gowns. Wearing a mask and rubber gloves, she made sure to let everyone know when a standout student rolled by.
“We have another 4.0 student here!” she yelled with excitement as senior Kylie Wees drove up to the table to get her cap and gown.
Despite the school’s efforts, it was hard for some of the seniors to reconcile the reality of their senior year with what they had imagined.
“You work 12 years to get to this point, and now it’s gone, more than likely,” senior Camryn Rhude said as she picked up her cap and gown.
Others, like Shannon Thomas, tried to focus on the bigger picture. In spite of the unexpected changes, she was keeping her mind on the overall accomplishment as she slowly moved her car through the line.
At the end of the day, she said, she would still walk away with a diploma in hand.
“I think it’s safe to say that this is not how any of us expected to do it,” Thomas said. “We will have graduated, no matter what happens — that’s the important thing.”