Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz said Thursday that there’s a likelihood that students will not return to regular classrooms before the end of the year.
"I could be wrong -- I just don't think we're going to finish the school year in the buildings; I think we'll finish the school year with distance learning," Muñoz said during a Facebook Live interview with the Post Bulletin.
Using an executive order intended to help "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Tim Walz has shut down schools until at least May 4.
Muñoz said the district’s administration is talking about the different scenarios that could play out to finish the school year and how they could honor graduates in the event that schools don’t return from distance learning.
In a separate interview with the Post Bulletin, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker deferred questions about the reopening of school buildings to Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
She did say that distance learning has taught school districts some things that may be continued whenever students return to classrooms.
Muñoz too said there ar things to be learned from the different format.
"This is a different way of doing education," he said. "We're all used to the traditional “seat time” -- you have to spend so many minutes in that desk to really get that education. I don’t think that’s the case anymore. Even if we weren't in distance learning, I think we have to move away from that type of teaching.”
In the meantime, students and teachers have been working to continue their lessons from home offices and kitchen tables while the district continues to provide lunches to students at various locations. Muñoz said they’ve been distributing over 4,000 meals a day.
Ricker also commented on the school lunch programs throughout the state.
“The other way the federal government has been supporting us is through the school lunch program and providing a number of waivers to make sure that we can be as flexible as possible in delivering school meals to students while they are out in a distance learning setting,” Ricker said.
Both officials also spoke about supporting parents and families during the pandemic.
“We’re really talking about less being more, and not piling on the work,” Willman said. “I know our teachers are thinking really hard about how they can provide really good high-quality reading and writing and reflective activities and make sure there’s a good balance of things that students have to do online and also some things they can do (offline).”
Ricker said parents shouldn’t feel like they have to be the “at-home educator” for their children and know all the answers to their schoolwork.
Parents can have an impact and play a supportive role simply by asking the right questions.
“I know there’s a lot of pressure on families,” Ricker said. “Parents shouldn’t feel like they have to be the experts. By asking questions like ‘what are you working on? What is interesting about that? What questions do you have about it?' they’re engaging their child in a very powerful and meaningful way.”