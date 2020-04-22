The Dover-Eyota School District doesn’t want anyone to go hungry.
While many school districts are still providing breakfasts and lunches to students during the pandemic-driven transition to distance learning, Dover-Eyota is going one step further.
The district has partnered with Channel One Regional Food Bank, allowing people to order a box of food online. The district then sends a school bus to collect the boxes in Rochester and return them to the Dover-Eyota area where people can pick them up.
“That way, the families in our community don’t have to drive to Rochester,” said Carrie Frank, food and nutrition director for Dover-Eyota Public Schools. “We do have families that work in areas where they’re now being laid off, and this is just an opportunity to help ease that pain.”
Monday was the first time boxes from Channel One were transported back to Dover-Eyota as part of the program. Frank said about 40 orders were processed. Those who qualify are able to receive a monthly delivery of boxed food from Channel One, which they can order online through the school district’s website.
However, those requesting boxes are unable to select what is put inside them. Virginia Merritt, executive director of Channel One, said it’s still a good way to help provide for people’s needs considering the stay-at-home order.
“We love the idea of getting food directly into the hands of the families that need it,” Merritt said. “In a pandemic, when we’re trying to stay away from each other for safety, we really appreciate the willingness of people to partner to distribute food boxes as far and wide in the community as possible.”
The partnership with Channel One isn’t the only change the Dover-Eyota district has made. Instead of distributing meals daily to students, the district has begun distributing a week’s worth of meals at one time to make the system more convenient for families, Frank said.
Those who may be interested can get a sneak peak of the work being done behind the scenes. Frank has posted several videos on YouTube, showing the district’s staff working. Some are sorting and preparing all the meals inside. Others in the videos are using machinery to lift boxes of food into the back of a school bus.
For the school lunch program, Frank said they distributed nearly 3,000 meals on Monday. Since that’s enough food for five school days, it equates to 600 meals a day.
“Our breakfast and lunch meals are steadily increasing as word gets out,” Frank said.