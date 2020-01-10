Nine area educators were recognized for their efforts to teach so-called STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects in an awards ceremony Wednesday night at Castle Community in Rochester.
The Outstanding Educator awards were presented by the Southeast Service Cooperative’s STEM Forward collaborative.
Two teachers won awards: Angela Heitmann and Burke Egner, both from the Albert Lea Public Schools.
Award nominees included John Bartucz (Rochester Public Schools), Paula Braun (Dover-Eyota Public Schools), Dan Devine (Rochester Public Schools), Katie Donlin (Byron Public Schools), Nate Pfeilsticker (Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools), Alison Rumpca (Red Wing Public Schools), and Art Trimble (Rochester Public Schools).
The educators were celebrated for building strong foundations in science, technology, engineering and math literacy, increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM, building computational literacy, and preparing the STEM workforce for the future.
“It is our job as educators to prepare students to work and excel in fields that do not currently exist and in emerging technologies that include Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the connected lifestyles from Internet of Things enabled objects.” Egner said.
Nominees were accepted from school districts in the 11 counties of southeastern Minnesota.