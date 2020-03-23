John Bartucz is helping students prepare for the possibility that they will have to start doing schoolwork from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As founder and president of the Rochester Area Youth Tech Foundation, he went to pick up a handful of old, refurbished laptops from the Ability Building Community center on Friday. The donation was only the latest that Bartucz is coordinating so that students have access to the resources they need in order to learn remotely.
On March 15, Gov. Tim Walz announced the closure of schools for a week and a half leading up to spring break to allow them to prepare for the possibility of having to continue the school year through distance learning after spring break ends.
Finding enough computers for every student to learn from home is part of the preparation that needs to happen. While technology is more present than ever in Americans’ day-to-day lives, there are students who don’t have access to adequate technology, such as laptops, for distance learning.
“We have about 10% of kids that have unstable living circumstances, whether that means they don’t have a home to go to or are moving from relative to relative every week,” Bartucz said. “Beyond that, you have a lot of kids whose only internet access is a cellphone.”
Although the foundation has been working to get technology into the hands of students who need it for a while, that need has become more urgent with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation posted online on March 14 that it was hoping to collect 250 laptops.
Drop-off locations for the laptops include RPS Technology Support Services, 3018 40th Ave. NW, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and the Rochester Downtown Alliance, 311 S. Broadway Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heather Nessler, executive director of communications and marketing for Rochester Public Schools, said the district is working to determine which students are in need of computers or Wi-Fi access in order to learn from home.
“The generosity from the Rochester Area Youth Tech Foundation will help the district as we work to better meet the needs of our students,” she said. “It is incredibly humbling to see the community work together at a time like this.”
As far as the quality of the devices go, Bartucz said the laptops should be from the year 2000 or newer, as well as in decent condition. They also should have a power cord. Bartucz said they’ll accept monetary donations if people still want to contribute to the cause but don’t have old devices to give.
Once they get the laptops, Bartucz said the foundation will install Chrome OS on them. Since the laptops mainly need to be able to access the internet, he said it doesn’t matter that much if the actual computers are slightly outdated.
“The thing about Chrome OS is that the computer doesn’t do the hard work; all it does is connect to the internet, and then Google servers do all the legwork,” he said.