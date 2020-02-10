A team of middle school “mathletes” from Friedell Middle School (Rochester) won the 2020 Southeast Minnesota MATHCOUNTS competition. Members of the first place Friedell team are Albert Hu, Armita Kazemi, Rohil Patel, and Andrew Sun. The team is coached by Greg Schoenbeck.
The team with the second highest score was Kellogg Middle School (Rochester) coached by Jack Failor and Ben Yan. Members of the Kellogg team are Aaron Dong, Felix Lu, Golden Peng and Ethan Zhang.
Lincoln K-8 Choice Elementary School (Rochester) placed third. Members of the Lincoln team are Amelia Calderon, Ashu Machida, John Njeru and Paul Njeru. The team is coached by Vandi King and Anton Prokop,
The fourth place team was Byron Middle School coached by Roy Kratt. Members of the Byron team are Dominic Cunico, Thomas Lambrecht, Dylan McKenzie and Paxson VanLaere.
In all, 11 teams competed Friday, Feb. 7, in the regional competition held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center on the Rochester Community and Technical College campus.
Golden Peng of Kellogg Middle School earned first place in the individual competition, Albert Hu from Friedell Middle School claimed second, Andrew Sun of Friedell Middle School earned third place, Armita Kazemi from Friedell Middle School claimed fourth place, Ethan Zhang of Kellogg Middle School took fifth and Isaac Ahn of Schaeffer Academy (Rochester) claimed sixth place out of 81 contestants.
The top two teams advance to the state finals held this March in Plymouth, Minn. There, the Mathletes will be competing as individuals to advance to the national finals held in Orlando, Fla., in May.
MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide math coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students. Students compete individually and as teams in written and fast-paced oral matches. Subjects include algebra, probability, statistics and geometry. The program targets middle school students, who are at a crucial stage in developing and sustaining interest and ability in mathematics.
The local competition is sponsored by the Southeast Chapter of the Minnesota Engineering Alliance (formerly the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers) and Rochester Community and Technical College. Over 27 volunteers from the chapter and college come together each year to plan and conduct the completion. This is the 37th consecutive year of the MATHCOUNTS program.