WINONA — "Every day, day in and day out, there are never two hours the same."
That, said Luke Merchlewitz, is one of the best parts of his job.
Merchlewitz, a teacher at Winona's Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, is a 2020 semifinalist for induction in the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
It all seems a little odd, he said, being recognized and honored for something he loves doing -- coming to school, teaching kids, working with other teachers and making his community a better place.
"I have been blessed in my career here at W-K to be around people who care," he said. "They motivate me."
The feeling is mutual.
"He's just tireless as far as working for the students, the school, and things out of school," said Sue Kreibich, a third-grade teacher who has worked in the Winona Area Public Schools for 40 years and know Merchlewitz for more than 30 of those. "His heart is in all of those places, and he dedicates so much of his time."
Rather famously, Merchlewitz wakes up each morning about 4:20. "I get up," he said. "I say thank you that I get to do this job again. I get to do it with a partner in my life, my wife, who gets what I get about this."
His wife, he said, is a music teacher at the same school. Having his wife understand what he faces each day makes the hard days easier.
And, as much as he loves what he does, like any job, teaching second-graders does, occasionally, come with challenges. Some of those challenges have come as he's progressed in his career. Students come to class after facing more difficulties at home, from food insecurity to unconventional family arrangements.
Then there are the new teaching mandates that seem to always increase without old mandates falling away, he said.
But Merchlewitz brings positivity to his job.
"He knows each child and their needs, and he meets them where they are at," Kreibich said. "They know that and they sense that."
Kreibich said her colleague has a talent for giving students the comfort to take chances and know that, in his class, he's going to support them even if they make a mistake.
"I think he deserves every award he gets," she said. "I'm just pulling for him."
If he makes the final five and gets into the hall of fame, it won't be the first time Merchlewitz has been recognized in the profession. Back in the 1990s, he was named Winona Teacher of the Year and was up for state teacher of the year.
"I made the top 10," he said.
While he didn't win, he has been named a Teacher of Excellence in Minnesota. All this recognition has led to teacher conferences, trips to network with teachers around the globe. He's been to China, Hong Kong and Switzerland as an NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellow, working to make teaching a better profession not for himself so much as those teachers who will come later.
He's also worked with students at Winona State University as an adjunct professor, and led student teachers in the classroom.
"I'm really proud of my profession," he said. "Whatever I do, I do it with gusto. That way I can open more doors and windows of opportunity."
A Winona High School graduate, Merchlewitz's own education began right where he teaches now, as a kindergarten student many years ago at Washington-Kosciusko.
These days, Merchlewitz gets excited when he shows a student something they've seen for the first time and gets asked to "do that again."
"Do-overs," he said, "are really good in the second grade."