RED WING — When Minnesota State College-Southeast began its creative writing certificate program two years ago, the next big step was to get these aspiring writers published.
The result will be on display — and for sale — Friday at Fair Trade Books in Red Wing: "Highway 61, Revised," the inaugural literary journal from MSC-SE's writing program.
"I loved writing those congratulations emails," said Pete Beurskens, an English professor and one of the forces behind both the writing program and the magazine. "They can’t wait to get their copies."
Beurskens said the program had grown, in part, because of demand from students. For several years, the college offered a pair of beginning classes, introduction to literature and introduction to creative writing, but when students finished those courses they often asked, "What's next?"
"And I had to say, that's all there is," Beurskens said. And that rankled the teacher. Eventually, the department developed a certification program – 16 credits – covering the basics of how to write poetry, non-fiction, fiction and the business of writing along with those two introductory classes.
"We see it as an alternative to (a master's in fine arts," he said. Those can be expensive, time consuming and competitive. MSC-SE's program, he said, covers the basics that a bachelor's or master's degree in creative writing might cover, but does so at a much lower cost. "But people still want some expert advice, the structure and the camaraderie."
Mayr Boros, one of the students in the program, has a short story in the magazine. Writing has been part of her life for 30 years, but she felt the need to put a more rigorous foundation behind what she is doing and what she hopes to achieve in the future with her creative talents. She's had one story picked up for an anthology titled "Cooked to Death, Vol. 4," which includes stories and recipes, something that hits her sweet spot as a registered and licensed dietitian. She also has a children's story that is being picked up by a publisher.
Best of all, because the program is online, she — like many of her classmates — can take the courses while never attending the Red Wing campus. Though, Beurskens said, a few do.
"It's so much fun and that's why I keep doing it," Boros said. "It's a lot of work, but it's not negative work. I love this program. It's so cool."
Much in the way the program was designed, Boros said she was looking for something that wasn't an MFA but gave her the technical background she wanted to pursue her writing. "I've learned that I'm actually a real writer. I can actually write something that is satisfying to me that someone else might enjoy or like."
For Tyler Janssen, MSC-SE student in Winona, the program has helped him discover a talent for writing and for using language.
A sophomore who hopes to transfer to a four-year college in the fall, Janssen wrote a poem for the magazine, something that gives him a bit of a thrill even though he's had a few stories published before.
"It's been an understanding of writing and an improvement of writing skill I've gained from the program," Janssen said. And he's discovered how he enjoys different kinds of writing. "I like technical writing the most, taking a topic and explaining it. But free-verse poetry is where the passion comes out."
Janssen said being young and getting the opportunity to be included in "Highway 61, Revised" is an great opportunity.
"The actual amount of talent in 'Highway 61' is amazing and heartwarming in a way," he said. "We didn't have to get a master's and we are producing quality content."