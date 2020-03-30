Lap Nguyen began each school day at Rochester John Marshall by essentially taking a “lap.”
The senior arrived an hour before classes started, stopping at each of his teacher’s rooms, one after the other, wanting to talk about anything and everything.
With all the processing, reading and empathizing done by Nguyen, there was ample material to go over.
“He gets to school, makes the rounds and basically talks to teachers about what is going on in the world, his life, current events, events at school,” said Nguyen’s calculus II teacher, Jacob Johnson, in his 14th year at John Marshall.
“Lap is so well read, about everything,” Johnson said. “He’s always got a newspaper, is always reading about what is going on. He’s an incredible kid. And that doesn’t even touch on the leadership he shows inside and outside the classroom.”
Nguyen is much more than well versed and a talker. In many ways, he’s the leader of the school. He’s JM’s senior class president, its speech and debate team captain and its president of Model United Nations, a role-playing group seeking solutions in world affairs.
He also has a 4.0 GPA, a 33 ACT score and full-ride offers from almost every Ivy League school as well as Duke and Stanford, to name a few.
Nguyen is JM’s ultimate “Little Big Man.” All of that talent, desire and heart, and it’s packed into a frame that measures just 4-feet-11.
“I’m vertically challenged,” Nguyen says with a slight laugh. “I guess I don’t fit the paradigm of what people think a leader should look like.”
With Nguyen, it’s always been a challenge accepted.
“It’s almost like he wears his lack of height as a badge of honor,” Johnson said. “He’s small in stature, but he’s huge in personality and accomplishments. Plus, he’s got a huge empathy for others. Because of all of that and that he’s under 5 feet tall, it’s almost like having a giant in the room. He just stands out.”
Overcoming obstacles
There wasn’t much in Nguyen’s background to suggest he’d become some kind of “who’s who.”
It was actually to the contrary, as myriad obstacles awaited him.
That started with his roots. Lap and his parents are immigrants, having come to the United States from Vietnam in 2008. Lap was 7 at the time. Upon arriving in Rochester, his school became Riverside Elementary for a year (kindergarten), then Gage Elementary.
Lap and his parents showed up speaking no English, and to this day his father, Binh, and his mother, Hoa, still speak mostly Vietnamese. Binh works at Azotic Coating Technology, coloring gem stones. Hoa is a manicurist at Spa and Nails. Lap also has a younger brother, 9-year-old Benson.
“It took me two full years before I could really speak English,” Lap said. “Because of that, I didn’t really make any friends until the third grade.”
That now seems so long ago, as if it were another life.
Prior to COVID-19’s recent take over, the disease closing Rochester schools on March 18 and forcing social distancing and online learning, Lap was as social as they came.
He was ever-present at John Marshall. He’d get off to that hour-early start, go through his school day, then head to speech and debate practices, and his Model United Nations gatherings.
Now, shuttered at home like everyone else due to COVID-19, he has time on his hands. Nguyen has used much of it to read. Fittingly, he just finished a book that spoke to him, “Outliers: The Story of Success,” by Malcom Gladwell.
A mythical place called Harvard
He’s also used it to narrow down his next academic step. College offers from Princeton, Duke, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania and Yale have piled up in the Nguyen mailbox in recent months.
It’s created an emotional time at the Nguyen residence.
“When we first came to this country, my parents had hoped that I could succeed in school and get into a college,” Lap said. “They just wanted to get me into any college. But they never thought I could go this high. When the offers have come in, they’ve become very emotional. We hug and we cry.”
More than anything, it was in search of educational opportunities that Hoa and her husband left Vietnam in the first place.
Once here, Lap hasn’t let them down.
“I have instilled the idea that academics are the best way (for Lap) to succeed, but other than that, I have only taken a supportive role rather than someone who pushes him,” Hoa said in Vietnamese, Lap translating. “During this whole (college) application process, he has largely been on his own due to the fact that I am very limited in my knowledge of what higher education is like in America.”
As Lap considers the Ivy League schools and others, Hoa has also made sure to remind her son of his blessings. She regards the United States as a beacon of hope and of infinite possibilities.
“I have continually reminded him that our family ought to be grateful to this wonderful nation that has harbored us, and that he must try to find some way to be successful by giving back to the community in whatever ways that he can,” Hoa said.
And where does she hope Lap ends up? Well, there is one school on his list that Hoa had heard of dating back to her days in Vietnam. She’d love to see him land there. Indeed, it's among the letters and it's where he's leaning.
“There was one school in particular that I had heard of even back in Vietnam, this seemingly mythical place called Harvard,” Hoa said. “Although it is ultimately his decision, I do have a preference for it, but I will let him be the judge of that.”