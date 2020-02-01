When Gov. Tim Walz arrived at John Marshall High School this week, it would have been easy to mistake the nattily dressed JM student as a Walz cabinet official.
With his sleek blue suit and self-composure, JM student body president Lap Nguyen had a professional manner that belied his 18 years.
The governor might have thought so, too. After Nguyen (pronounced "Win") asked a question during a round table featuring the governor, his cabinet, JM students and staff, Walz drew laughter by referring to Nguyen as "Mr. President."
"The whole room kind of laughed," Nguyen said, calling it one of his favorite moments of the governor's visit. "And my friend was able to snap this perfect photo of us laughing together."
But Walz's trip to John Marshall on Wednesday also presented an opportunity, and Nguyen looked to seize it. Whether it was at the round table or walking the JM hallway with the governor, Nguyen used his proximity to the state's top political leader to press issues critical to students.
Nguyen talked to Walz about increasing support for English-language learners, a subject that Nguyen is well-versed in, having immigrated to U.S. from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. He talked about the stress students are under trying to figure out how to fund their college education.
Walz told local media that he chose John Marshall for his "administration on the road" visit, because of the school's racial and ethnic diversity. He also cited the school's work as a full-service community school.
JM now serves as a hub that connects students to a range of community services, from school supplies and clothing, to a laptop refurbishment program and wifi hotspots to mental health and housing services.
Walz also saw his visit as a chance to hear from students.
"What we're trying to make sure is, we're not making decisions for you that you didn't have a say in," Walz told a ninth-grade English class.
JM Principal Eric Johnson said the school was "absolutely delighted" when it heard about Walz's visit. Giving students a voice is one of the things the school works hard to do. And the Walz visit presented one such opportunity.
In the 9th-grade classroom, students struggled to articulate their concerns, perhaps intimidated by the phalanx of television cameras. One Walz aide called it a "tough audience."
Nguyen said he raised the issue of funding for EL learners with the governor, because it's a program he's personally familiar with. Nguyen was six when he immigrated with his family to the U.S. He took EL classes at Gage Elementary School and was a quick study. He graduated from the program before he finished elementary school.
"I had an exceptionally wonderful teacher who was willing to listen and was able to take her time and was dedicated to us," Nguyen said.
Nguyen has used his platform as student body president to raise the profile of student concerns and preoccupations. He ran on a platform of expanding student access to mental health services. His tongue-in-check campaign slogan was "A Win for Nguyen," which phonetically translated was "A Win for Win."
"I think it was a wonderful choice for his cabinet and Gov. Walz to come (to JM), because in many ways, we reflect the reality of Minnesota," Nguyen said. "We have all the issues. And we have all of the diversity as well."