KASSON — Katie Harfmann and Matt Allen stood inside the entrance of Kasson-Mantorville Senior High on Friday, each holding a stack of newspapers in their arms. As their fellow classmates walked into school, the two freshmen handed out the second issue of the recently reborn student newspaper, the KoMeTimes.
It’s not the first time the school district has had a student newspaper, but it does look a little different than its most recent predecessor. The former version of the paper was printed once a quarter as part of the Dodge County Independent. Now circulated as its own entity, the student journalists are putting out the news once a month, giving students real-life experience in a professional field as well as a chance to impact their school community.
“Not many people really knew that we had a newspaper, because we didn’t hand out a hard copy at the school,” said Olivia Schultz, the opinions editor. “It’s really cool in the morning to see everybody walking around and reading the newspaper and actually talking about it.”
The first edition of the paper included a front-page introduction to the endeavor under the headline, “Welcome to the ‘new’ school paper.” The story, which was attributed to the entire staff, described how the paper disappeared for the first semester of 2019-20 before students decided to bring it back.
“... when the K-M Media Club met for the first time in November, students expressed an interest in resurrecting the paper. So that’s exactly what they did,” the article said.
As an organization, the KoMeTimes embraces both traditional and modern forms of journalism. The printed paper has eight pages, with sections devoted to news, opinion, arts and entertainment, and sports. The paper also has a website and a social media presence.
There’s a range of content, spanning the gamut from Q&As with both teachers and students to polling results to movie reviews. Arts and Entertainment Editor Alex Schar created a comic strip named “a freshman’s KMHS class experience.”
Harfmann wrote a alumni spotlight feature on 2017 Kasson-Mantorville grad Kristin Scott, who has gone on to compete as a forward/center for Iowa State’s women's basketball team.
When comparing the new newspaper to its former version, Schultz said they’re starting to include more difficult stories. In the two editions printed so far, Schultz penned pieces covering issues such as mental health, the need to take a stance against female stereotypes, and the danger of vaping.
“My writing is definitely different,” Schultz said. “(We're writing about) more difficult topics that are more important to discuss — topics that might make people uncomfortable, but they need to be talked about.”
So far, the students are printing 500 copies of each edition. They are also distributing it in the middle school. The paper’s faculty adviser, Ben Pherson, said they plan to distribute it to businesses as well.
According to its website, the paper has a staff of 15 student writers, photographers, and designers.
“We definitely hope to grow the staff of the paper,” Harfmann said.
The school provided some startup funding, but the newspaper is now tasked with funding itself. Just like the students are the ones writing the stories and taking the pictures, they’re also going out to sell advertising to area businesses.
Kasson-Mantorville Junior Caden Dyke was one of the students to grab a copy of the paper on his way into school on Friday. Although he’s not on the paper’s staff, he said he sees the value it brings to the campus community.
“I feel like the paper is a good way for students to express their opinions,” Dyke said. “I feel like the students will understand more of where everyone’s coming from when reading this paper — of other people’s opinions and situations. So, I think it will be a good opportunity for everybody.”