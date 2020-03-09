KASSON — Wrangler might have been at school for only a few days, but she had no shortage of friends.
As the lunch bell rang on Tuesday, she stood off to the side in the hallway leading into the cafeteria of Kasson-Mantorville High School and waited for everyone to show up. And show up they did.
As students made their way down the hallway, they called out her name and gushed at the sight of her. Others hadn’t met her yet and had to ask her name. But, they were just as excited to see her as the students who had already made her acquaintance.
And Wrangler … well, she just soaked in all the attention she could.
Wrangler is the new “facility dog” at Kasson-Mantorville High School. She's a purebred yellow Lab who’s going on three years old. Although her home base at the school is in the social worker’s office with her owner and handler, Kerri Klingfus, she is just as comfortable strolling through the hallways greeting anyone who walks by.
At one point, she greeted a student on crutches; Another time, she stopped to greet another student but got distracted by the smells emanating from the student’s lunchbox.
Klingfus is starting to ease Wrangler into the classrooms from time to time as well.
Wrangler joined the staff of Kasson-Mantorville after Klingfus started thinking about potential benefits for the students.
“I thought, ‘Well, here’s a way to have another resource for us in the guidance office,’” Klingfus said. “It’s just kind of an extension of the work that we already do.”
A few things needed to happen before Wrangler could start “working.” The school board essentially had to create a policy regarding animals in the school since there wasn’t an existing one. Wrangler also went through some additional training. They got a grant to cover some of Wrangler’s basic costs at the school.
Other than those few details, though, Wrangler hasn’t had any trouble slipping into the fabric at Kasson-Mantorville. Tuesdays and Thursdays are her assigned days to be at the school. On those mornings, Klingfus will say the word “school” and Wrangler heads toward the front door of their home.
She apparently even has a guaranteed spot in the staff section of the upcoming yearbook.
Aside from helping the staff connect with students, Wrangler's presence had an unintended effect.
“I didn’t really anticipate that part of it -- just watching our kids interact with each other,” Klingfus said. “It’s that natural conversation that starts around a dog: ‘Oh, you have a dog? Well, I have a dog.’ And then they’re not on the phone and they’re interacting with each other.”
Even before Wrangler went out to visit students in the hallways, a couple of students stopped into Klingfus’ office on Tuesday to say "hi" to the new staff member. When they got up to leave, Klingfus handed them a lint roller to remove excess dog hair from their clothes.
One of the students, Priscila Gudino, said having someone like Wrangler in the school is a good way to keep spirits high.
“Pretty much every student goes through a lot of stress in the day… So it adds a little bit of a positive aspect to your day,” Gudino said.