ROCHESTER — As nations around the world grapple with the reality of coronavirus, the Mayo Clinic, as well as local school and government officials, are starting to react to the situation as well.
During questioning with local media on Friday, Dr. Pritish Tosh, of Mayo Clinic Rochester, confirmed that the clinic has been postponing appointments from patients in two countries heavily affected by the virus.
"Since the beginning of this outbreak, Mayo Clinic has been looking at what has been happening internationally and thinking about how do we best manage the patients coming to us internationally," Tosh said.
"At this point, for patients who may be originating from China or South Korea, we've delayed their appointments, and this is in part to prevent the spread of the illness within our clinic and the community. Obviously, as the epidemic changes, potentially becoming a pandemic, we will continue to reassess these procedures."
Tosh did not provide the number of patients who had their appointments postponed, and replied to a question of whether other countries might be added to that list by stating, "We will continue to modify our approach as public health recommendations evolve and as the epidemic evolves."
Although the Mayo Clinic might be the most visible local entity responding to the threat of the coronavirus, it’s not the only one.
Ken Jones, director of emergency management for the city of Rochester, is encouraging the public to stay informed from authorities on the subject, such as the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
“The City of Rochester is working proactively with Olmsted County Public Health Services and other community partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 virus,” Jones said. “We know that more can be accomplished by working together in a coordinated way. As a city, we are taking steps to ensure our services continue to operate.”
The Rochester School District also recently spoke to the situation. The district shared a release on the subject from Olmsted County Public Health Services. Among other things, the release referenced the fact that the Minnesota Department of Health has compiled information on its website for schools regarding the virus.
However, the notice from Olmsted County also clarified that the immediate threat of the virus in Minnesota is low.
“The risk to the general public and Minnesotans remains low, and there is no current evidence to suggest COVID-19 is widely circulating in the U.S,” Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health, said in the release.
“However, this could change, given new information about recent outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Italy.”
There has been growing concern that the coronavirus could become more common in the United States. The New York Times quoted Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who reportedly said the threat was imminent.
“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Messonnier said, according to the New York Times.
The notice from Olmsted County Public Health clarified that there weren’t any cases of coronavirus in Minnesota as of Feb. 25. Nonetheless, the letter included a list of proactive measures people can take to help reduce the spread of disease in general.
Byron Public Schools also sent the information from Olmsted County to families in their district.
In addition to distributing the release from the county, Rochester Public Schools released some accompanying information, saying that “the most recent protocols related to COVID-19” were shared with the staff and families in the school district.
“For now, it is business as usual at RPS,” the release from the district said.
Although there haven't been any changes throughout the school district as a result of the virus’ growing threat, school officials did say they have had conversations with health officials throughout the region in regard to potential public health issues.
“Together, we met to discuss our collaborative planning and response to public health emergencies,” the release from Rochester Public Schools said. “Our relationship and continued practice with OCPHS, Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Federal Medical Center, city and county emergency management, first responders and others, assure we are working together to prepare, plan, and respond in the best way possible for the health and safety of our community.”