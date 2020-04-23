ST. PAUL — Minnesota students will finish the school year at home, Gov. Tim Walz, announced Thursday, April 23, as the state continues fighting the coronavirus.
The governor issued an executive order moving the remainder of the school year to distance learning, which students and teachers have been operating from home since March 30.
Walz also announced gradual move to get 100,000 Minnesotans in noncritical industrial, manufacturing and office settings return to work on April 27. Under the state's guidance, any workers that could remain at home for work were asked to do so, but workplaces that could set in place social distancing, hygiene and disinfecting practices and worker health screenings could be allowed to resume business.
“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Walz said in a news release. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations. While I recognize distance learning is a challenge for many families, it is critical to social distancing in Minnesota and supports the health of Minnesota’s families."
The announcements come as the Department of Health on Thursday announced that 2,942 Minnesotans of 51,548 tested were confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 200 had died from the illness or complications from it. State officials say the total likely undercounts the number of Minnesotans that have or have had COVID-19.
Walz over the last several weeks has issued executive orders shuttering businesses, bars, dine-in restaurants and other places of public amusement to limit the potential spread of the virus. Those orders and another order to stay at home except for essential needs have allowed the state to build up hospital bed capacity and personal protective equipment ahead of an expected peak in new cases.
And they have also led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment insurance filings. Since March 16, 536,411 Minnesotans have filed for the insurance. Businesses around the state have said they want to reopen and have issued protocols to do so while protecting the health of workers and customers.
The University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and other health care systems around the state a day prior announced a partnership to help administer and process as many as 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day in Minnesota, a significant jump from current testing levels. Walz and state health officials said increasing testing rates could help give the state a better idea of how pervasive the illness is in Minnesota and help develop a timeline for getting more Minnesotans back to work as well as for the future of the stay at home order.
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.
COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.