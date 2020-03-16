ST. PAUL -- Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced Sunday afternoon, March 16, that he was extending the closure of colleges and universities through March 27.
A letter sent by Malhotra to all 37 colleges and universities in the system said he was extending the closures of campuses a week to allow more preparation time for faculty and staff. Instruction will resume March 30 for 32 of the 37 colleges and universities. The five colleges currently on spring break this week will also receive additional time and will resume instruction for students on April 6.
The five colleges that will resume instruction on April 6 are:
- Anoka-Ramsey Community College
- Anoka Technical College
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
- Hennepin Technical College
- Saint Paul College
"As we continue our work towards helping our students finish the semester, we must stay focused on their health and safety and that of our faculty and staff," Malhotra said in the letter. "We must look at how we can do our work differently and provide services for students while also supporting our colleagues and partners."
For the latest updates from Minnesota State, visit minnstate.edu/coronavirus.
