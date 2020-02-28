ROCHESTER — As nations around the world continue to grapple with the reality of the coronavirus outbreak, local schools are beginning to pay attention to the situation as well.
The Rochester school district recently shared a release on the subject from Olmsted County Public Health. Among other things, the release referenced the Minnesota Department of Health, which has compiled information on its website for schools regarding the virus.
However, the notice from Olmsted County also clarified that the immediate threat of the virus in Minnesota is low.
“The risk to the general public and Minnesotans remains low, and there is no current evidence to suggest COVID-19 is widely circulating in the U.S,” Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health, said in the letter.
“However, this could change, given new information about recent outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Italy.”
There has been growing concern that the coronavirus could become more common in the United States. The New York Times quoted Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, as saying the threat was imminent.
“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Messonnier said.
The notice from Olmsted County Public Health clarified that there weren’t any cases of coronavirus in Minnesota as of Feb. 25. Nonetheless, the letter included a list of proactive measures people can take to help reduce the spread of disease in general.
Byron Public Schools also sent the information from Olmsted County to families in their district.
In addition to distributing the release from the county, Rochester Public Schools released some accompanying information, saying that “the most recent protocols related to COVID-19” were shared with the staff and families in the school district.
“For now, it is business as usual at RPS,” the release from the district said.
Although there haven't been any changes throughout the school district as a result of the virus’ growing threat, school officials did say they have had conversations with health officials throughout the region in regard to potential public health issues.
“Together, we met to discuss our collaborative planning and response to public health emergencies,” the release from Rochester Public Schools said. “Our relationship and continued practice with OCPHS, Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Federal Medical Center, city and county emergency management, first responders and others, assure we are working together to prepare, plan, and respond in the best way possible for the health and safety of our community.”