When Hannah Higgins first arrived in Mexico at 11 p.m. one day last July, her host family immediately took her out for tacos. Her Spanish was still halting at that point, but she knew she was welcome when she’d seen everyone waiting for her with signs at the airport.
It was the start of a long-awaited adventure for the recent Byron graduate, who’d started applying for the exchange program through Rotary Youth Exchange a year beforehand.
Although she couldn’t have known it then, her extended trip would be cut short by the onset of a global pandemic.
Higgins is just one of a number of students who’ve had their trips affected by the virus. Some, like Higgins, were from Rochester. For others, Rochester was the foreign city they were experiencing. Regardless of where they began and where they landed, they all shared the common experience of seeing a global health crisis from a foreign perspective.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions; A lot of them haven’t fully set in because I came back so suddenly,” Higgins said about her trip. “I wasn’t really able to say goodbye to any of my friends.”
Higgins was in Mexico as part of a “gap year” between high school and college. She was based in Aguascalientes, a city of roughly a million people in the center of the country.
The mother of her host family, Malena, was doing her best to keep everyone upbeat during the situation when they first started hearing about the outbreak overseas. They always had lemonade and orange juice around the house to help keep themselves healthy.
“She really kept me very calm,” Higgins said about her host mom.
Once the pandemic started to become more prominent around the world, Higgins started talking with her parents back in the states about whether she should return or ride things out where she was.
Eventually, the government issued an advisory that all Americans temporarily overseas should return home. A couple days after that, Higgins’ adventure came to an end.
“My whole family was like, ‘Yeah, you need to come home now,’” Higgins said.
Once she landed back in the States, she went into a period of self-quarantine.
Unlike Higgins’ gap year, Rochester student Lilly Gee, was in Germany for part of her high school credit. Before long, she had started to meld into her temporary home. She joined a cheerleading club. She went to dance class. She made friends. She was told her German was nearly fluent, though she modestly doubts the claim.
“I always wanted to be an exchange student,” Gee said. “I did, really, want to go to Germany. I had been there once in the past for just a little bit and I really loved it, so I wanted to experience more of the culture and learn the language.”
The school she was at in Germany closed down due to the pandemic, and she’s been unable to get her credits transferred back with her. She’s still in the process of figuring out what she will have to do to make up for the academic loss. She’s looking at doing credit recovery through the Rochester Alternative Learning Center or even possibly doing summer school to make up the difference.
On the other side of the equation, Annika Eitner has been attending Century High School in Rochester as an exchange student from Germany.
Just as Higgins and Gee were experiencing a little taste of Latin American and European life, Eitner was experiencing some of the things common among American teenagers. She went out for cross-country in the fall. was getting ready for softball. She was excited to experience prom.
Unlike the other two, however, Eitner’s study abroad program is still underway, though, it’s obviously taken a turn.
When Gov. Tim Walz ordered the temporary shutdown of schools, Eitner decided to stay in the States. She’s since started “distance learning” with her American peers from Century High School, although she doesn’t know if she’ll still be able to stay through the end of the school year as she originally planned.
“I could go back to Germany right now, but first I want to stay here and see how it goes and have the experience as long as I can,” Eitner said. “I don’t want to go home so early.”
Though none of the students’ foreign-exchange programs turned out as they imagined, they've still had experiences they’ll remember for a lifetime.
Gee was disappointed to have her trip cut short, but she said she’s still thankful for the experience. Besides, she knows she can always go back to Germany if she’d like to. The he host families she stayed with even made a point of inviting her back, should she return.
Similarly, Higgins said she would love to return to Mexico.
And even though Eitner’s exchange program hasn’t yet ended, there’s still mixed emotions for her about the experience as well.
“I’ve made lifelong friends and have had such a great experience,” Eitner said. “But, of course I’m sad that I can’t finish it the way I wanted it to be.”