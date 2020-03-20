PINE ISLAND — Pine Island Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa addressed the Pine Island City Council during its meeting Tuesday, letting the city council know the schools are working to meet the needs – both educationally and nutritionally – of students while students are home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have an e-learning plan that's been successful, but that was for snow days," she said. "That's a band-aid approach."
Champa said the main concern was how many families in the district don't have access to internet. To that end, the district is working to ensure wireless access if the break due to the virus continues for an extended period.
The school district is also working to provide child care for those parents who must continue to work outside the home.
"We have over 100 employees we’re finding jobs for," Champa said.
One of those jobs will be delivering everything from medication to food in town. Champa said the school district will help provide meals for those students who rely on food from the school as part of their daily nutritional needs.
“If you see school buses out, they’re making deliveries,” Champa said, adding that she and her staff have been working with the city to find out what needs are not being met then find a way to meet them. “We can be an exemplary model of how we can work together.”
In other business, the city council instructed staff to develop an ordinance for food carts to complement the ordinance for food trucks the city has.
The council also approved just more than $5,000 for new push button locks for the Fire Hall and an accounting program to monitor who enters the Fire Hall and when.