Rochester Community and Technical College is expanding its summer and online course offerings in response to a constantly shifting education marketplace, RCTC leaders said.
One of the changes: An expansion of summer courses to accommodate high school graduates interested in taking a class or two before heading off to college.
RCTC typically offers summer classes in late May, when many students haven't yet graduated from high school. The added offerings, including science and math classes, will be offered in mid-June, after students have settled into their summer vacation.
"It's the courses that are most common among students who are looking at a four-year pathway," said RCTC's vice president of academic affairs Michelle Pyfferoen.
The changes underscore how flexibility and change continue to be the watchwords for two-year colleges.
The changes also underline how student demand for online courses continues to grow. Officials say that if RCTC didn't offer classes online, students would simply take them somewhere else.
Seven of the 10 late start summer offerings are either online or hybrid courses. Of the 120 courses offered in the summer, 71 are completely online, officials say.
"We're looking at what courses are filling up, and it's increasingly going to online," Pyfferoen said. "The online fills up, and in some cases, we were canceling some of the face-to-face courses because that's not something students have interest in as much."
She estimated that 35 percent of RCTC's offerings year-round are online courses.
Federal data show that more than a third of all 2018 college and university students took at least one online course. The steady growth in online enrollment comes as overall student numbers have declined. RCTC has seen declining enrollment during the past several years.
Pyffereon said the changing needs of the economy mean that colleges need to stay nimble. In today's low-unemployment environment, employers need more skilled workers — and more training for their current employees.
It's up to colleges to figure how to fit the training and education people need into their busy lives.
"In order for us to continue to meet the skills needs that employers are looking for, we have to figure how to keep them working, but also give them an opportunity to pursue their education," Pyffereon said.
In addition to the expanded summer offerings, RCTC is offering human anatomy and physiology I and II completely online in both the summer and fall semesters for the first time. Officials say the A&P courses are sought after by both RCTC and non-RCTC students.