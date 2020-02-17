When Sabrina Poturovic arrived at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center two years ago, she felt like her academic life had reached a dead end.
Her grades were terrible. A John Marshall High School student, Poturovic was piling up absences to the point of being truant. She had no plans for the future.
But her mom wasn’t keen on sending her daughter to the ALC, a school she associated with underachieving and “bad kids.” Poturovic convinced her mom to take a tour of the school. If she didn’t like it, she promised her mom, she wouldn’t go.
“When we took the tour, she signed me up right away,” Poturovic said. “She loved it.”
Two years later, Poturovic can hardly believe the turnabout in her life. She is taking college-level courses at Rochester Community and Technical College and earning top grades. She has plans to attend college and become a registered nurse.
“I have no idea how I got a 4.0 GPA at RCTC, but I do,” she said incredulously.
Poturovic said she owes her academic transformation to the teachers at the ALC. She also credits another factor: her decision to begin taking Post Secondary Enrollment Option classes offered by RCTC.
At first, she was reluctant to take the college-level courses. At the ALC, she was finally getting good grades, and she feared that she wasn’t ready for the increased rigor and that her grades would plummet again.
But she surprised herself. She not only survived the college-level courses, but found that she thrived in them. Her confidence grew.
Poturovic’s experience echoes the conclusions of a new report called “Dual Credit: Opportunity and Equity Indeed.”
Authored by Joe Nathan, director of the Center for School Change, the report argues that dual enrollment programs — PSEO, College in the Schools, and Concurrent Enrollment — have an “enormous positive impact” on students, particularly low-income and minority students. That makes it a powerful tool for reducing the achievement gap between majority and minority students.
But the potential of these programs remains untapped, Nathan argues, because of barriers that districts and charter schools place in front of students.
“Too many of the people who can really benefit from (these programs) are being excluded from it,” he said. “Or they simply do not have the facts.”
What’s worse, these barriers are inhibiting students who might excel in these programs, particularly if it’s focused in a hands-on trade or specific academic area for which the student has a passion. Often viewed as programs designed to appeal to high-achieving students, dual-enrollment programs can pull up and empower high school underachievers, too, the research shows.
One of those barriers is informational. The study looked at the websites of 95 districts across the state and found that none of them had all of the up-to-date information about dual enrollment programs, as required by state law.
Although not perfect, the Rochester school district scored well in this area, he said. It was one of only three districts in the study to include info that students can use school computers to take PSEO.
Nathan has spent the past decade preaching about the transformative value of such programs, appearing on radio programs, talking to legislators, and attending community meetings. And yet, everywhere he goes, he hears the same complaint from parents: We’ve never heard of them.
“We think there’s this huge information gap,” he said.
The data is particularly dramatic in terms of how dual enrollment programs affect graduation rates. And it shows how even one PSEO class can markedly improve academic performance. In 2012-13, 58% of African-American students graduated in four years. But when a black student took one or more college-level courses, the graduation rate leaped to 88% — an increase of 30 percentage points.
The same vast difference in scores can be seen in the performance of white students and all other minority groups.
“We’ve seen double-digit increases in graduation rates for kids of color,” said state Sen. Carla Nelson, chairwoman of the Senate E-12 Finance and Policy committee and a longtime supporter of dual enrollment programs. “Not only do more of them graduate, more go to and graduate from college.”
PSEO are college-level courses offered on campus or via the internet. College in the Schools are courses taught by high school teachers under the supervision of University of Minnesota faculty. Concurrent Enrollment is similar to College in the Schools but offered by Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
Nathan argues that colleges and universities should be more flexible in the standards they set for allowing students to take PSEO courses. He notes that PSEO applicants at RCTC are required to complete an Accuplacer entrance exam or have ACT test scores of 21 or higher in English and 22 or higher in math.
But that hurts students who aren’t great test-takers but have the potential to become plumbers, glaziers or auto repair specialists. Unions and businesses in the Twin Cities have teamed up to offer PSEO programs in welding and glazing to high school students. There are no admission requirements to get in.
It may seem counterintuitive that a student who struggles in high school would thrive in a college-level course. But surveys show that PSEO students, for example, appreciate the opportunity to delve into a topic they are passionate about.
PSEO students tend to be surrounded by like-minded students who are as passionate as they are about the subject, Nathan said. And they are often taught by teachers, whether high school or college, who share that passion.
“When you are in a class with people who share your interest, that’s a good thing,” Nathan said.