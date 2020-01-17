Haidee Todora, director of schools for Rochester Catholic Schools, is stepping down.
Todora joined RCS in June 2018.
In a statement about the resignation, Marcia Vettel, co-chairwoman of the Rochester Catholic Schools Board of Trustees, thanked Todora for her service.
The statement also leaves the vacancy of the position unclear, indicating the board will assess the position and see how the job aligns with RCS' current needs and future goals.
Todora came from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur, Texas, where she had been principal since 2011. At Port Arthur, she helped manage disaster-recovery and reconstruction efforts in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey devastated her school and community.