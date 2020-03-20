Rochester Catholic Schools announced Thursday it would initiate distance learning through March 26, coinciding with the start of spring break, which would then last through April 5.
Like the public school systems throughout Minnesota, RCS administrators are unsure whether their schools will continue distance learning at that point or return to the classrooms to finish the rest of the school year.
A press release from Rochester Catholic Schools said the schools would utilize video conferencing, real-time virtual classrooms, daily recorded video instruction, and pre-printed packet assignments, among other resources.
The change will affect the five Catholic schools in the system: Holy Spirit Catholic School, which houses students in preschool through fifth grade; St. Pius X School, preschool through fifth grade; St. Francis of Assisi, preschool through eighth grade; Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School, sixth through eighth grades; and Lourdes High School, grades ninth through twelfth. In total, the distance learning will affect roughly 1200 students in the Catholic school system.