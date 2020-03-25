In a time of nearly unprecedented public health concern, Rachel Nagel is staying home with her children — plus a couple extras.
The Rochester mother is a teacher’s aid at Schaeffer Academy, where her two young children attend school. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Nagel is helping her students learn at home, and she’s also reaching out to help a couple other parents who aren’t able to stay home with their children.
The COVID-19 outbreak has forced parents to get creative with their child care needs. School has been out, meaning children need somewhere to go if their parents can’t work from home. Some child care providers have shut down. Others are either full or dealing with a large volume of requests.
Even if parents do explore larger child care options, their children would be more exposed to the virus in that type of setting.
So, for some families, like Nagel’s, opening their doors is an obvious way to help their friends in need.
“A lot of families are very overwhelmed,” Nagel said. “We feel like we’re keeping just a couple families a little bit safer.”
Lori Bengtson’s 8-year-old daughter, Hope, is one of the "extra" children Nagel is helping. As a single parent who works as as PCA in a nursing department, Bengtson is unable to work from home at this time. Hope’s father also works in a clinic setting and isn’t always available to watch their daughter either.
Bengtson said she was initially hesitant about allowing a friend to care for her daughter. But, she’s since come to appreciate the helping hand.
“I didn’t want to be an imposition,” she said. “I was struggling with accepting help; but I’m learning through this experience that we really do need each other.”
While both public and private schools in the area remain on hiatus until after spring break, Nagel has taken the opportunity to do some non-traditional learning with the children. They’ve been listening to audiobooks. They’ve been practicing math. Sometimes, it may be as simple as going down to the river and trying to build a bridge.
“We feel like this is an opportunity to do more of the creative side of school,” Nagel said. “It’s a fun opportunity to do something different and creative.”
If area schools continue to remain closed after spring break and move to a distance-learning model, Nagel’s household will adjust. However, she said it might be more of a challenge since the students in her home will be working on different material with different teachers.
Regardless, Bengtson still feels grateful for having somewhere safe to take her daughter.
She often has to work late shifts, meaning she can’t pick up Hope until everyone else has already gone to sleep. Not many child care providers are open to that kind of schedule.
“Nobody wants me showing up at their house at midnight to get my kid,” Bengtson said with a laugh.
Now that Nagel and her husband, Todd, have been helping watch her daughter, that late-night shift is one less thing Bengtson has to worry about.
“Rachel gave me a key to her front door and said, ‘Just pick her up after work and lock up ... because I’m staying in bed,’” Bengtson said.