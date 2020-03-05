Even though the graduation rate for Rochester Public Schools was down slightly in 2019 from the year before, it still surpassed the overall state graduation rate, according to information released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Officials with the Rochester School District issued a press release Thursday, attributing the academic success to things such as social-emotional learning, equity, multi-tiered interventions, and an “increased number of educational pathways for students.”
“We focus on developing relationships with students and identifying the individual needs of students,” RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz said in the press release. “I am proud of the work at all of our schools. Our teachers, support staff and administrators are identifying programs and interventions to address students’ needs.”
For 2019, Rochester posted a four-year-graduation rate of 85.9%, two points above the state’s graduation rate of 83.7%.
However, the four-year graduation rate for Rochester Public Schools was down slightly from the 87% recorded the year before, according to MDE.
As far as Rochester’s school-level graduation data goes, John Marshall led the way in 2019 with a graduation rate of 93.7%. Mayo High School came in next with a rate of 92.2%, and Century came in third with a four-year graduation rate of 86.9%.
In addition to passing the state number overall, Rochester also surpassed the state in many of the specific demographics that feed into the overall number.
Rochester surpassed the state in regard to Asian students, with RPS posting a graduation rate of 92.9%; Hispanic students, 79.6%; black students, 80.3%; students of two or more races, 79.5%; and special education students, 66.3%.
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker hosted a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the graduation rates. She highlighted the narrowing gap between the various student demographics.
Specifically, the graduation rate for black students increased by 5.2 percentage points in two years, and the graduation rate for Hispanic students increased by 3.6 percentage points over that same time.
“The Minnesota class of 2019 posted the highest four-year graduation rate on record,” Ricker said. “I am really happy to see gaps between student groups are closing over time.”
The two demographics where RPS scored lower than the state was with the graduation rates of white students, with RPS posting 87.8% compared to the state’s 88.7%, and English learners, which was 65.7% compared to the state’s 67.2%.
The Minnesota Department of Education also reports additional information, such as the drop-out rate. For 2019, the drop-out rate of Rochester Public Schools was 4.07%. That number was up slightly from Rochester’s 2018 rate of 3.5%.
While Rochester’s graduation rate surpassed the statewide rate, Grand Meadow surpassed both. In 2019, Grand Meadow had a graduation rate of 100%. The graduation rates for other area schools included Byron at 96.4%, Kasson-Mantorville at 95.5%, Stewartville at 91.4%, Austin at 79.46%, Pine Island at 94.9%, Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 92.5%, and Dover-Eyota at 90.4%.