The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some local schools to reassess how they calculate student grades.
Chris Fogarty, principal of Century High School, sent a letter last week to the school’s families, saying school officials determined to eliminate third- and fourth-quarter grades and simply rely on the second-quarter grades.
“We are hopeful that doing this will eliminate some of the worry for our students who may be concerned about their current academic status and allow them time to continue to submit work, reassess, and continue with learning,” Fogarty said in the notice.
As a result of that, students’ work from Jan. 27 through the end of the school year will be counted toward one grade in each course, the notice said.
The notice indicated that that would be the case for students at John Marshall and Mayo high schools, as well.