Come the fall, there could be one more police officer assigned to the hallways of Rochester Public Schools.
On Tuesday, the Rochester School Board approved a contract that would create a sixth school resource officer in the district. Although the School Board approved the agreement, it still needs to go to the Rochester City Council for approval as well.
“It does not have an impact on the general fund budget,” Superintendent Michal Muñoz said during the school board meeting, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We have special Safe Schools funding that we have not used... we believe that that funding will allow us to fund this position for the next two to three years.”
Per the updated contract, Rochester Public Schools will pay the city $33,378 per month for the officer's services starting Sept. 1. The new contract would go into effect July 1; for the two months, the district will pay the city $27,636 per month.
The contract includes a 2.5% annual increase for a cost of living adjustment, which is half a percent higher than the previous agreement between the city and the district which was approved in October.
The contract lists a number of duties for the officer, ranging from “deterring and addressing truancy” to “apprehending and prosecuting criminals.”
Of the five resource officers currently working with the district, there is one at each of the three public high schools. A fourth works with the Phoenix Academy and the Rochester Alternative Learning Center. The fifth is split between John Adams and Willow Creek Middle Schools. According to the district, the officer assigned to Century High School also provides assistance to Kellogg Middle School.
If the updated agreement is approved by the city, the sixth officer would help with the needs of the three existing middle schools, allowing the high school officers to concentrate more on their assigned schools, according to information from the district.
Scott Sherden, executive director of operations for RPS, said the school resource officer program has existed for 27 years in Rochester. A fifth officer was added to the school district just last year.